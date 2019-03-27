Demaryius Thomas pleads guilty to careless driving

Former Denver Broncos and Houston Texans wide receiver Demaryius Thomas pleaded guilty on Wednesday to one count of careless driving resulting in injury, according to court documents obtained by NFL.com.

Thomas was involved in a single-vehicle rollover car crash in which a passenger suffered "serious bodily injuries" in Denver on Feb. 16. He was later arrested and on charges of vehicular assault, driving without proof of insurance and reckless driving.

The reckless driving charge was dropped.

Thomas was driving a vehicle with two passengers, one male and one female, on Auraria Parkway near 12th St. in Denver when he drove off the left side of the roadway, over a raised median and onto northbound lanes of 12th St. The vehicle then struck a raised median on 12th St. and became airborne. The vehicle tumbled end over end before landing on its wheels in a nearby grassy area.

Denver police concluded, via information from Thomas' vehicle and preliminary speed analysis, that Thomas was traveling over 70 mph prior to the collision, exceeding the 30 mph speed limit.

Thomas issued the following statement, via his attorneys, which was obtained by NFL.com.

"Many of the highlights of my life to date have taken place during my professional football career here with the Denver Broncos. I will always consider Colorado to be a second home which I shall always remember with the fondest of memories.

"I have many close friends in Colorado who will continue to be a positive part of my life during and after my football career has finished.

"Many people reached out after my accident and I want to thank everyone who has been supportive of my recovery. It was important for me to accept responsibility for my careless driving. I personally promise I will never again put anyone at risk with that type of driving going forward.

"To you, the people of Colorado and Bronco fans, I say thank you for the memories. Perhaps we shall meet again."

Thomas was released by the Texans on Feb. 12 and is currently a free agent.