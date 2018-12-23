Texans believe Demaryius Thomas has torn Achilles

Houston's receiving corps has likely suffered a significant loss.

Texans receiver Demaryius Thomas was carted off the field and quickly ruled out after suffering an Achilles injury in the second half Sunday against the Philadelphia Eagles. NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Thomas is believed to have suffered a torn Achilles.

Thomas was traded to Houston just before the deadline and caught 20 passes for 238 yards and two touchdowns in his brief time as a Texan.

