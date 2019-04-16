2019 NFL Draft: How many quarterbacks will be taken in the first round?

There wasn't a dull moment on Day 1 of the 2018 NFL Draft, as five quarterbacks were selected in the first round -- the most taken in Round 1 since 1999. Next week, this year's quarterback class gets its turn in the spotlight.

Oklahoma's Kyler Murray, the reigning Heisman Trophy winner who chose to forgo his professional baseball career to pursue an NFL dream, headlines the 2019 QB prospects. Three other quarterbacks are generating first-round buzz -- Ohio State's Dwayne Haskins, Missouri's Drew Lock and Duke's Daniel Jones -- and they join Murray in NFL Network analyst Daniel Jeremiah's list of the top 50 overall prospects.

Looking ahead to the 2019 NFL Draft -- which begins at 8 p.m. ET on Thursday, April 25 in Nashville, Tennessee -- one question comes to mind: How many quarterbacks will be taken in the first round?