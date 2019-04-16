2019 NFL Draft: How many quarterbacks will be taken in the first round?

There wasn't a dull moment on Day 1 of the 2018 NFL Draft, as five quarterbacks were selected in the first round -- the most taken in Round 1 since 1999. Next week, this year's quarterback class gets its turn in the spotlight.
Oklahoma's Kyler Murray, the reigning Heisman Trophy winner who chose to forgo his professional baseball career to pursue an NFL dream, headlines the 2019 QB prospects. Three other quarterbacks are generating first-round buzz -- Ohio State's Dwayne Haskins, Missouri's Drew Lock and Duke's Daniel Jones -- and they join Murray in NFL Network analyst Daniel Jeremiah's list of the top 50 overall prospects.
Looking ahead to the 2019 NFL Draft -- which begins at 8 p.m. ET on Thursday, April 25 in Nashville, Tennessee -- one question comes to mind: How many quarterbacks will be taken in the first round?
Two QBs are no-doubt first-rounders, but a third might surprise you
Three quarterbacks will be taken off the board on Day 1. A lot will depend on whether the
Redskins
trade for
Josh Rosen
, but I think
Kyler Murray
and
Dwayne Haskins
are locks to go in the first round. After them, I would take
Daniel Jones
-- not
Drew Lock
-- in the first round. Jones has the vision and anticipation to be successful in the NFL. I like Lock's physical talent, but I have other questions about him.
After the
Redskins
(who hold the No. 15 overall selection), there is no team except the
New York Giants
(No. 17) -- if they have not already taken a quarterback with the sixth overall pick -- that needs immediate help at the position.
New trend will lead to four field generals coming off the board in Round 1
I see four quarterbacks going in Round 1:
Kyler Murray
,
Dwayne Haskins
,
Drew Lock
and
Daniel Jones
. I'm not so sure Jones should be a first-rounder -- because he doesn't throw with anticipation or have the arm to really push the ball down the field -- but I think a lot of organizations want the option to keep a drafted quarterback five years. There's so much emphasis on building around young quarterbacks right now, which is why someone will take a chance on Jones in Round 1 to get the fifth-year option.
Is it possible Murray falls out of the first round?
Day 1 of the draft will see at least three quarterbacks, but no more than four.
Dwayne Haskins
and
Drew Lock
should be first-round selections, and the third will depend on whether Arizona takes
Kyler Murray
with the first pick. If the
Cardinals
pass on Murray -- which would mean they are sticking with
Josh Rosen
-- the Heisman Trophy winner could fall out of the first round. (That's a bold statement, I know, but I could see it happening.) Duke's
Daniel Jones
could be the other quarterback in the mix on Day 1.
Three quarterbacks are locks and a fourth is on the bubble
I don't think there's any debate:
Kyler Murray
,
Dwayne Haskins
and
Drew Lock
are first-round locks. A vast majority of analysts have this trio coming off the board Thursday evening.
Daniel Jones
is on the bubble, but I think he'll have to wait until Day 2.
Jones will join Murray and Haskins in Round 1
Three quarterbacks will go in Round 1.
Kyler Murray
is a proven athlete -- like
Patrick Mahomes
,
Deshaun Watson
and
Lamar Jackson
-- and will make any offense tough to defend.
Dwayne Haskins
is a traditional pocket passer who can make all the throws. Lastly,
Daniel Jones
is an Eli Manning-type quarterback, and the
Giants
are in prime position to take him at No. 17. I'll be shocked if these three aren't off the board before Friday.