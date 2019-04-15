Eli Manning: I figure Giants will get a young QB

Eli Manning is in uncharted territory on his accomplished 15-year career, which includes two Super Bowl rings.

The 38-year-old Manning is entering the final year of his contract, which pays a base salary of $11.5 million, and the Giants could actively seek an heir-apparent in the upcoming draft.

Manning recognizes he could share the quarterback room with his eventual replacement, but he isn't fazed by the situation.

"I figure the Giants are going to get a young quarterback," Manning told reporters during a Monday teleconference. "I understand that. I've got to do my job and I'll do my part. My job, as I see it, is to go out and play quarterback and win football games."

Securing victories has been an issue for the Manning-led Giants in the past two seasons given New York is a combined 8-24 over that span. Not all the blame falls on Manning, of course, as he's had to work behind a patch-work offensive line and comes off a season where he was sacked a career-high 47 times in a single season.

The Giants' decision makers have remained steadfast in their support of Manning for the immediate future. But the team has certainly gone about doing homework on three of the top quarterback draft prospects in the 2019 NFL Draft.

New York recently hosted Oklahoma's Kyler Murray on a visit, had dinner with Dwayne Haskins the night before Ohio State's pro day and brought in Missouri's Drew Lock on a pre-draft visit.

Murray, Haskins and Lock are widely regarded as potential franchise quarterbacks worthy of a first-round pick. The Giants currently own the sixth-overall selection, which puts the team in a good spot to grab a quarterback of the future.

In the event the Giants elect to grab a quarterback sooner than later in the draft, Manning will find himself potentially pulling double duty. The first surrounds his desire to get the team wins, while the second will fall on acting as a mentor to his eventual replacement.