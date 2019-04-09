Kyler Murray headed to Arizona for visit with Cards

Kyler Murray is headed to Arizona for his official visit with the Cardinals.

NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported that the Oklahoma quarterback is traveling to meet with the Cards, per a source informed of the decision. Garafolo adds Murray's agent, who also reps coach Kliff Kingsbury, will accompany the signal-caller on the trip.

The official visit will take place Wednesday, per NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport.

Arizona brass previously met with the Heisman Trophy winner last month at the University of Oklahoma and during the NFL Scouting Combine.

This week's visit is the latest due diligence by the Cardinals as they determine whether to use the No. 1 overall pick on the uber-talented Murray, who most believe would fit perfectly into the offense Kingsbury wants to run in his first NFL gig.

The Cards have kept their plans close to the vest this offseason, but for months it's been universally believed in NFL circles that Murray would go to Arizona with the top pick.

Murray's visit to the desert coincides with the Cardinals opening offseason conditioning workouts this week, which former first-round quarterback Josh Rosen is attending. If the Cardinals decide to take Murray No. 1 overall, it could precipitate a trade of the player Arizona moved up to select 10th overall during last year's draft.