Josh Rosen reports for start of Cardinals workouts

Josh Rosen is in the building.

With the Arizona Cardinals opening offseason conditioning workouts Monday, the quarterback reported for duty, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.

Not only did Rosen show up for the start of workouts, but he was also the first player in the building, per Rapoport.

Rosen was expected to join teammates for workouts, despite swirling speculation that the Cardinals could opt to trade the 2018 first-round pick in conjunction with selecting Oklahoma signal-caller Kyler Murray in the 2019 NFL Draft later this month.

We've seen players rumored to be on the trade block skip the start of offseason workouts in the past -- Browns running back Duke Johnson is one example already this year -- so Rosen reporting is notable.

Monday marks the first day Cards new coach Kliff Kingsbury will meet with his team and begin installing his new playbook. Having Rosen on hand is a positive step in the process if Arizona ultimately decides that riding with the still-growing signal-caller is the best move for the franchise.

Rosen reporting won't slow the belief that Murray remains the apple of Kingsbury's eye, but at the very least having the incumbent in the building is one less distraction for the rebuilding Cards.