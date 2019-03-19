Cardinals brass meet with QB Murray at Oklahoma

The Arizona Cardinals got some one-on-one time with Kyler Murray on Tuesday.

Cardinals brass, including general manager Steve Keim, were on the University of Oklahoma campus on Tuesday to meet the quarterback and other Sooners prospects, a source told NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport.

This is the first time during the draft process that the Cardinals are meeting with the QB at Oklahoma. Arizona did not have any high-ranking representatives at Murray's pro day last Wednesday.

This meeting will spur further speculation that the Cardinals, owners of the first overall pick of the 2019 NFL Draft, are interested in selecting Murray at the top of the proceedings.

After the NFL Scouting Combine, during which Murray chose not to run the 40-yard dash or participate in any drills, NFL Network's Kimberly Jones reported that people in Indianapolis "almost universally" believed that Murray would go No. 1 overall to Arizona, even though the Cardinals drafted supposed franchise quarterback Josh Rosen 10th overall in the 2018 draft.

Cardinals coach Kliff Kinsgbury has insisted that Arizona has not made a decision on what to do with the first overall selection, going as far as to say that he "would have to adamantly deny" reports that the Cards are dead set on drafting Murray and moving Rosen.

Trying to read into anything the Cardinals do regarding Murray from now until draft day is a fool's errand. However, Arizona's visit to Norman after no-showing Murray's pro day is a sign that the franchise is at the very least not uninterested in the divisive prospect.