Kingsbury insists no decision made yet on No.1 pick

The guesstimation choir in early March suggests the Arizona Cardinals are hot for quarterback Kyler Murray with the No. 1 overall pick.

While those reports might prove true, coach Kliff Kingsbury insists the team has made no decisions on its offseason plans.

"But it's fun to hear how I've said I do (know) and that it is a done deal and all those things," Kingsbury said Tuesday on the "Kingsbury Chronicle podcast," via the team's official website. "So you just roll with it. Enjoy this process."

Multiple reports suggest the Cardinals will use the top pick on Murray and attempt to trade Josh Rosen, as the former seems a better fit to Kingsbury's offense. NFL Network analyst Charley Casserly said Tuesday that an executive from another team informed him the Cardinals are shopping Rosen.

Despite all the speculation, Kingsbury scoffed at the idea that he's told people during the NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis that Murray to the Cards was a foregone conclusion.

"Yeah, just rolling around Indy saying it's a 'done deal,'" Kingsbury said sarcastically. "I would have to adamantly deny that."

The new NFL coach insisted the Cards could make any number of moves with the No. 1 selection.

"It makes it fun having the first pick because nobody knows if you are trying to throw smokescreens or telling the truth or what," Kingsbury said. "There are a thousand different ways you can go with this and we are still 50 days away."

In those 50 days expect every eventuality to be leaked as a possibility for Arizona at one point or another. The NFL offseason is one big poker game, and the Cardinals are first to act during the draft.