Analytics-based mock draft: Drew Lock to Broncos in Round 2

Here is Round 2 of my analytics-based mock draft. Remember that, as with Round 1, these picks were made using a model that maximizes each team's chancs of winning games in 2019.

Round 2

PICK 33 Erik McCoy - C School: Texas A&M | Year: Junior (RS)



PICK 34 A.J. Brown - WR School: Mississippi | Year: Junior



PICK 35 Noah Fant - TE School: Iowa | Year: Junior



PICK 36 D.K. Metcalf - WR School: Mississippi | Year: Sophomore (RS)



PICK 37 David Long - CB School: Michigan | Year: Junior



PICK 38 Irv Smith Jr. - TE School: Alabama | Year: Junior



PICK 39 Chris Lindstrom - OG School: Boston College | Year: Senior



PICK 40 N'Keal Harry - WR School: Arizona State | Year: Junior



PICK 41 Drew Lock - QB School: Missouri | Year: Senior



PICK 42 Kaleb McGary - OT School: Washington | Year: Senior (RS)



PICK 43 Chase Winovich - Edge School: Michigan | Year: Senior (RS)



PICK 44 Andy Isabella - WR School: Massachusetts | Year: Senior



PICK 45 Josh Jacobs - RB School: Alabama | Year: Junior



PICK 46 Jarrett Stidham - QB School: Auburn | Year: Junior (RS)



PICK 47 Justin Layne - CB School: Michigan State | Year: Junior



PICK 48 Zach Allen - DE School: Boston College | Year: Senior



PICK 49 Taylor Rapp - S School: Washington | Year: Junior



PICK 50 Amani Oruwariye - CB School: Penn State | Year: Senior



PICK 51 Khalen Saunders - DT School: Western Illinois | Year: Senior (RS)



PICK 52 Caleb Wilson - TE School: UCLA | Year: Senior



PICK 53 Julian Love - CB School: Notre Dame | Year: Junior



PICK 54 Jace Sternberger - TE School: Texas A&M | Year: Junior (RS)



PICK 55 Max Scharping - OT School: Northern Illinois | Year: Senior (RS)



PICK 56 Hakeem Butler - WR School: Iowa State | Year: Junior (RS)



PICK 57 Mack Wilson - LB School: Alabama | Year: Junior



PICK 58 Amani Hooker - S School: Iowa | Year: Junior



PICK 59 David Montgomery - RB School: Iowa State | Year: Junior



PICK 60 Michael Jordan - OG School: Ohio State | Year: Junior



PICK 61 Darnell Savage - S School: Maryland | Year: Senior



PICK 62 Chauncey Gardner-Johnson - S School: Florida | Year: Junior



PICK 63 Terry McLaurin - WR School: Ohio State | Year: Senior (RS)



PICK 64 J.J. Arcega-Whiteside - WR School: Stanford | Year: Junior (RS)



