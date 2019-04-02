Texans safety Andre Hal announces retirement

Andre Hal is retiring from the NFL.

The 26-year-old Houston Texans safety announced Tuesday he's walking away "completely healthy."

"One thing I've learned in life is that change is inevitable and life goes through seasons. This season of my life has come to an end," Hal wrote. "I will be retiring from the NFL. My health did not have anything to do with my decision. I am completely healthy. Thank you to the Houston Texans organization for giving me the opportunity to live my childhood dream. I also want to thank my family and friends for their support. I truly appreciate it."

Hal was diagnosed with Hodgkin's Lymphoma in June of last year. The Texans announced in September that the disease was in remission and he was activated to the roster in mid-October. The recovery timeframe was impressive.

After returning to the rotation, Hal participated in nine games in 2018, including playoffs. He saw his playing time increase down the stretch as Houston made its postseason run. In the playoff loss, Hal started and played 58 of 67 defensive snaps.

"Andre Hal is the epitome of what it means to be a Houston Texans player. What he overcame last season is nothing short of incredible and is an inspiration to every single person in this building," said Texans head coach Bill O'Brien in a statement. "Over the last five years, Andre's leadership, infectious personality in the locker room and play-making skills on the field were instrumental to our success. He's what this place is all about. Although Andre will be missed, I have no doubt that he will be extremely successful in the next chapter of his life."

Selected in the seventh round of the 2014 draft, Hal emerged as a reliable starter in Houston before the diagnosis last summer. He started all 16 games in 2017 and 38 contests from 2015-2017. Hal walks away compiling 189 tackles, 31 passes defended, 12 interceptions, two forced fumbles and one sack in an abbreviated five-year career.