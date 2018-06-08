Texans' Andre Hal diagnosed with Hodgkin lymphoma

Houston Texans safety Andre Hal has been diagnosed with Hodgkin lymphoma, the team announced Friday.

"We are saddened to learn of Andre's diagnosis," the McNair family said in a statement released by the Texans. "Andre is tough and faithful and we believe he is prepared to win this fight. The McNair family as well as the entire Texans organization will continue to be there for him, love and support him, and pray for his recovery."

Team physician Dr. James Muntz provided the preliminary diagnosis at the Houston Methodist Hospital. Hal and the Texans' medical staff received additional consultations with medical personnel at MD Anderson Cancer Center, where Hal continues to undergo testing and evaluation.

Hal is discussing treatment options, and he and his family request privacy at this time.

"My faith in God and the support from my family, friends, teammates and coaches will see me through this difficult time," Hal said in a statement. "I will not let this diagnosis stop me from fulfilling my dreams and I do not want anyone to feel sorry for me. I know how to beat this and I will beat it."

Hal is a mainstay on the Texans' defense, having appeared in 61 games with 38 starts over the past four seasons, including 16 starts in 2017. Last year, offensive lineman David Quessenberry returned to the team after he was diagnosed with Non-Hodgkin lymphoma four years ago this week.

While his absence will be felt on the field, the Texans offer their best thoughts and support as Hal goes through the recovery process.

"The news of Andre Hal's diagnosis weighs heavy on the hearts of everyone in the Houston Texans family," coach Bill O'Brien said in a statement. "Andre epitomizes what it means to be a Houston Texan through his leadership, community involvement and team-first attitude.

"We are confident that Andre's resiliency and infectious positivity, along with treatment and care from the best medical community in the world, will guide him through his recovery. The entire Texans organization is behind Andre and his family during this difficult time and we look forward to his eventual return to the team."