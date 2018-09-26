Texans: Andre Hal's Hodgkin's Lymphoma in remission

The Houston Texans have not gotten a lot of good news so far this season, but on Wednesday they received an update that transcended football.

The team announced that safety Andre Hal's Hodgkin's Lymphoma is currently in remission. Hal was diagnosed with the disease in June.

"Dre never wavered in his belief that he would beat it and he has," Texans coach Bill O'Brien told reporters.

Hal, who has been with the Texans since he was drafted in 2014, started all 16 games last season and has started 38 contests over the past three campaigns.

"I just made sure I did everything I could to beat this," Hal said. "I never stopped working out. I was obsessed. I just want to get back on the field.