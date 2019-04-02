Cowboys extend Randy Gregory's contract through '20

The Dallas Cowboys verbally supported Randy Gregory after his latest suspension. Now the team is putting its money where its mouth is.

NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported that the Cowboys quietly extended Gregory's contract through 2020, with $310,000 of existing 2019 salary converted into a signing bonus. The deal adds one year worth $735,000, with the chance to earn more with escalators.

The former 2015 second-round pick was set to be on the final year of his contract, if eligible to play in 2019.

Whether he sees the field at all remains to be seen.

Gregory was suspended indefinitely by the NFL in February for violating the league's substance abuse policy and the terms of his conditional reinstatement. It's Gregory's fourth suspension since entering the NFL. He already missed one entire season in 2017 and played just two games in 2016 due to suspension.

If he plays under the extension it could be a steal for two years for the Cowboys. When on the field, the pass rusher has proven he can be an adequate rotational QB disrupter, compiling six sacks in 14 games in 2018.

The Cowboys have consistently had Gregory's back through his litany of issues. During the NFL Scouting Combine, coach Jason Garrett said the team would continue to support the 26-year-old.

"He'll continue to work and try to get professional help for his issues," Garrett said at the time. "And I do believe he's made great strides in this area. The way it's been explained to me is sometimes relapse is part of rehab. I think that's something he'll continue to work through. Unfortunately, the NFL has this policy that sometimes suspends players in these situations, but we'll continue to try and support him. I know he's working hard to get his issues under control."

The contract extension is another indicator the Cowboys don't plan to give up on Gregory any time soon.