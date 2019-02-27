Cowboys to support Randy Gregory amid suspension

INDIANAPOLIS -- Randy Gregory was suspended again by the NFL, but the Dallas Cowboys aren't ready to wash their hands of the talented pass rusher.

Coach Jason Garrett said Wednesday at the NFL Scouting Combine that the Cowboys will continue to support Gregory during his latest suspension.

"Our eyes were wide open about what Randy's situation was when we drafted him," Garrett said. "We fully support Randy. Randy is a good young man. He has some issues that he's been dealing with. He's tried to deal with those issues head-on, from Day 1. He's spent a lot of time getting professional help for his issues. He's worked very hard. He's very serious-minded about trying to get back and being an established NFL football player. And he did a really good job for us this year after working through a lot of different obstacles. Unfortunately, he's had a setback, and he's not going to be with us for the near-term. But we'll continue to support him...and provide a good structure for him to be his best."

Gregory was suspended by the NFL indefinitely on Tuesday for violating the league's substance abuse policy and the terms of his conditional reinstatement. It's the 26-year-old's fourth suspension since being selected in the second round of the 2015 NFL Draft.

Garrett said the latest suspension is not an impetus for the Cowboys to cut ties with the defensive end.

"I think there is certainly a point with different players [a team might decide to cut the cord]," he said. "We don't think we're at that point with Randy right now."

Gregory played in 14 games in 2018, compiling six sacks and 25 tackles.

The suspension prohibits Gregory from participating in team activities, but Garrett believes the young player has made "great strides" to get help for his off-field issues.

"He'll continue to work and try to get professional help for his issues," Garrett said. "And I do believe he's made great strides in this area. The way it's been explained to me is sometimes relapse is part of rehab. I think that's something he'll continue to work through. Unfortunately, the NFL has this policy that sometimes suspends players in these situations, but we'll continue to try and support him. I know he's working hard to get his issues under control."

If Gregory gets another chance at an NFL career it sounds like it would come with the Dallas Cowboys.