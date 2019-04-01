Emmanuel Ogbah absent as Browns begin workouts

On the surface, players not showing up for the start of a team's offseason workout program isn't a big deal given the voluntary nature of the Phase I event, which is limited to strength and conditioning and rehabilitation work.

Cleveland Browns defensive end Emmanuel Ogbah, however, has a better reason.

Ogbah was not present Monday with teammates at the team's facility as the Browns "aggressively try to trade him," NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported. A deal is not imminent and the fourth-year pro will likely stay away until a deal is in place, Rapoport added.

Ogbah found himself on the outside looking in after the Browns acquired defensive end Olivier Vernon from the New York Giants on the heels of the two teams' blockbuster trade that saw Odell Beckham shipped to Cleveland as well.

Over the past three seasons, Ogbah has started 40 games, totaling 122 tackles, 12.5 sacks and 29 quarterback hits. He entered the league in 2016 as a second-round pick with the Browns.

Cleveland is one of three teams with a new head coach kicking off the offseason workout program Monday. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Miami Dolphins are the other two.