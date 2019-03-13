Dave Gettleman after OBJ trade: 'We do have a plan'

The New York Football Giants announced Wednesday that they acquired guard Kevin Zeitler, safety Jabrill Peppers and a pair of draft picks from the Cleveland Browns (pending physicals) in a trade.

The Big Blue Twitter announcement buried the lead.

As the world knows, the Giants acquired those assets by trading superstar receiver Odell Beckham Jr. and highly paid pass rusher Olivier Vernon to Cleveland.

Giants general manager Dave Gettleman briefly thanked his former players for their work.

"The New York Football Giants would like to thank Odell Beckham , Jr. for his contributions,"

Gettleman said in a statement. "We truly wish him well in Cleveland, and we want to wish OV the best and nothing but success for both of them."

The embattled New York GM then got to defending the decision to ship Vernon and the popular Beckham out of town.

"With the first-round draft choice, that gives us (pick) six and 17," Gettleman said. "As we continue to build this team, you need draft pick capital. This trade enabled us to do that."

The Giants received Cleveland's first-round pick (No. 17 overall) and a third rounder (No. 95 overall), along with the guard and safety in the swap.

Gettleman also praised the additions of Zeitler and Peppers, noting each will play a critical role in the organization -- as a GM normally is want to pander in press releases.

Gettleman then provided the kicker for all those hobby-horse media members and fans calling him a fool for trading Odell Beckham a year after handing the receiver a massive contract.

"You can win while you build a roster," Gettleman said. "We do have a plan, and this is a part of it."

As Big Blue's fans brace for another losing season -- after generating three wins and five wins each of the last two seasons, respectively -- Gettleman is asking Giants supporters to believe he has a plan, which apparently includes eating $16 million in dead money to ship out a star receiver less than seven months after hand him the largest contract ever at the position.

The GM better hope his "plan" works. If it fails, another boss will soon be cleaning up after this plan.