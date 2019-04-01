Browns, Bucs, Dolphins open offseason workouts

April 1 marks back-to-work time for some NFL players.

Today clubs that hired a new head coach after the end of the 2018 regular season may begin offseason workout programs. Eight teams made changes this offseason.

The Cleveland Browns, Miami Dolphins and Tampa Bay Buccaneers are slated to open their doors to players on Monday.

The Denver Broncos will begin their workouts tomorrow, April 2.

The Arizona Cardinals, Cincinnati Bengals, Green Bay Packers and New York Jets elected to begin their workouts next week. Waiting seven days simply allows these five teams to run their offseason programs without breaking for a week, as the four other clubs must at some point.

The rest of the clubs can begin offseason workouts on April 15.

Teams returning for workouts starts the strength and conditioning portion of the spring. No actual football will take place in this stage. More importantly for new coaches, the meeting periods will enable them to go over their new playbooks and get a feel for their players.