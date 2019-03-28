Baldwin faces lengthy recovery from sports hernia

Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Doug Baldwin is scheduled for sports hernia surgery and his recovery timetable was previously unknown.

Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll provided clarity during a recent appearance with John Clayton on 710 ESPN Seattle when asked of any concerns surrounding Baldwin's third offseason surgery.

"That it's just taken a tremendous toll on him," Carroll said, via Brady Henderson of ESPN. "It was a tremendous toll on him last year during the season.

"He's such a stud of a kid, and a great competitive kid, that he endured it. But he's going to have six-to-eight-week surgery coming up here soon. And it's just been a big burden for him. So we'll just hang with him. If anyone can do it, he can."

Carroll previously revealed at the NFL Scouting Combine that Baldwin underwent knee and shoulder surgeries after the 2018 season. The procedures came on the heels of a regular-season campaign where Baldwin missed three games. He also dealt with a knee injury throughout training camp and preseason action, and missed Week 14 of the regular season with a hip injury.

The 30-year-old Baldwin's numbers suffered, as he totaled 50 catches for 618 yards, the latter category representing his lowest yardage output since the 2012 season. Baldwin also admitted to not feeling relatively healthy until the start of the postseason.

With his current recovery timetable from the sports hernia procedure, Baldwin projects to miss at least some of the organized team activities, which typically kick off in late May.

But even if the wide receiver is ready for the start of Seattle's mandatory three-day minicamp in mid-June, it wouldn't surprise if the Seahawks err on the side of caution and look to slowly work in Baldwin during training camp.