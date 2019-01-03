Doug Baldwin: 'No more excuses' now that I'm healthy

Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Doug Baldwin dealt with adversity entering the 2018 regular season.

The former two-time Pro Bowler battled a knee injury throughout training camp and preseason action, returned for the season opener, then hurt his other knee before missing Weeks 2-3. Baldwin also missed Week 14 with a hip injury, and his numbers suffered as he totaled 50 catches for 618 yards, the latter marking his lowest since the 2012 season.

Still, the Seahawks made the playoffs and will square off against the Dallas Cowboys in the opening round. So while Baldwin endured a tough season, he now has the opportunity to start over as a healthy player with a shot at another championship.

"It is a refreshing feeling in some ways," Baldwin told reporters, via John Boyle of the Seahawks' official website. "Again, the playoffs, to me, it just starts everything over again. Your mindset starts over again. Everything that's happened in the past, we've put that behind us and we've focused on what we can control.

"It is what it is, in terms of injuries, but it doesn't matter now. There's no more excuses. We've got to do what we've got to do. We've got four more games."

The Seahawks' outlook in 2018 didn't get off to a good start, as the team limped into Week 3 with a 0-2 record. Seattle was 4-5 entering Week 11 before winning six of seven games to finish 10-6 and clinch a wild-card berth.

Baldwin helped out down the home stretch, as he totaled 13 catches for 230 yards and three touchdowns in the final three games.

He produced a statement game in Week 16 with seven catches for 126 yards and a touchdown during a 38-31 win over the Kansas City Chiefs to leave little doubt. A now healthy Baldwin is now a weapon for opponents in the postseason to deal with.

In the meantime, a new season for the Seahawks starts Saturday against the Cowboys.

And after overcoming injuries, Baldwin embraces the opportunity to provide an energy boost with everything on the line.

"I just feel so much more vibrant," Baldwin said. "The energy is there because I know it's playoff time. We look forward to these moments, and I'm not saying that we treat them differently, I'm just saying that there's a certain energy when you get into the tournament. It's undeniable."