Pat Shurmur 'absolutely' behind Odell Beckham trade

Pat Shurmur helped persuade the New York Giants to hand Odell Beckham Jr. a massive new contract last year. The Big Blue coach is also on board with trading the star receiver less than seven months later.

While attending Ohio State's Pro Day on Wednesday, Shurmur told Paul Schwartz of the New York Post he "absolutely" agreed with the decision to ship Beckham, along with Olivier Vernon, to Cleveland in return for a first-round pick, third-round pick, safety Jabrill Peppers and guard Kevin Zeitler.

"My reaction is always the case with trades, it's good for both parties," Shurmur said. "We feel good about what we got. We got a starting safety, we got a first-round pick and we got our third-round pick. We felt it was good for us and, because we were able to come to an agreement, Cleveland thought it was good for them.''

This offseason the Giants have appeared reactionary in their moves, trading Beckham, worsening a lacking defensive front by jettisoning Vernon and then signing 30-year-old receiver Golden Tate to a $37.5 million contract.

Shurmur echoed his boss' comments earlier in the week that the Giants do have a plan, even if it's hazy to the public.

"We've gone into this offseason knowing we have to build," he said. "I don't like the word 'rebuild.' We're building. Dave has a plan, we have a plan and we're just moving forward."

The coach scoffed at those who criticize the organization for struggling to project a tangible plan.

"I don't believe that's the case," he said. "We talk about everything we're doing and I do believe we have a plan.

"There's been a lot of changes. When Dave and I talk about this we want to bring in guys to help make our team better. Playing last year we were close in a lot of ways but we shined a bright light on the fact what's needed to get better and that's what we're trying to do.''

The plan could be bolstered by bringing in a young quarterback to learn from Eli Manning for a year. Perhaps Shurmur met with that potential candidate in drop-back passer Dwayne Haskins during Wednesday's Pro Day.