Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie signs with Redskins

Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie wasn't ready to ride off into the sunset and enjoy the retirement life.

A week after being reinstated, the veteran cornerback has a new team.

Rodgers-Cromartie signed with the Washington Redskins, the team announced Friday.

The cornerback known as DRC announced his retirement just five months ago, but the desire to continue playing apparently proved too strong. With the Redskins, he'll reunite with former New York Giants teammate Landon Collins, who signed a whopping six-year deal during free agency.

How much Rodgers-Cromartie, who turns 33 on April 7, has physically left in the tank is the biggest question. Where he projects on Washington's depth chart also remains to be seen when considering cornerbacks Josh Norman, Fabian Moreau, Greg Stroman, Adonis Alexander and Quinton Dunbar return from last year's team.

Still, Rodgers-Cromartie has plenty of experience to offer the Redskins and has played at a high level in the past.

He entered the league with the Arizona Cardinals as the 16th overall pick of the 2008 NFL Draft before being traded to the Philadelphia Eagles in 2001. After two seasons in Philadelphia, he played for the Denver Broncos in 2013 and helped Denver reach the Super Bowl. Rodgers-Cromartie then joined the Giants, where he spent four seasons (2014-17) before last year's brief stint with the Raiders.

On his career, Rodgers-Cromartie has appeared in 160 games, totaling 451 tackles, 30 interceptions and 146 passes defensed while making the Pro Bowl in 2009 and 2015.