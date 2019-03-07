Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie ends brief retirement

Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie' retirement lasted fewer than five months.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Thursday that the veteran cornerback has been reinstated and wants to play in 2019, per a source informed of the situation.

Rodgers-Cromartie, who turns 33 in April, abruptly retired in late October after seven games with the Oakland Raiders. DRC went from starting and playing 53 snaps in Week 6 to seeing zero reps in his final game for Oakland in Week 8.

After being selected No. 16 overall by the Arizona Cardinals in 2008, Rodgers-Cromartie earned two Pro Bowl bids and one second-team All-Pro (2016) nod during his 10-plus year career. He played in two Super Bowls, with the Cardinals and the Denver Broncos.

After three seasons with the Cardinals, DRC was traded to the Philadelphia Eagles in 2011, where he spent two seasons. He rejuvenated his career in 2013, helping the Broncos reach the Super Bowl. The corner spent the next four years with the New York Giants, where he made the Pro Bowl in 2015.

After a brief retirement, DRC's market could be interesting. He garnered little interest in free agency last offseason before landing in Oakland on a one-year deal. In a league consistently searching for experienced corners, Rodgers-Cromartie could draw some interest after the top-of-the-market defensive backs have been picked over.