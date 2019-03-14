Free agency: Saints signing DT Malcom Brown

Guard Mike Iupati is making his way around the NFC West.

The former Arizona Cardinals and San Francisco 49ers blocker is signing a one-year contract with the Seattle Seahawks, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reports.

The former first-round pick of the 49ers spent the past four seasons with the Cardinals. The 31-year-old guard has dealt with injury issues the past two years hindering his productivity, playing in just one game in 2017, and ending the 2018 campaign on injured reserve with a knee injury after 10 tilts.

When healthy, Iupati is a stellar run blocker that fits well with the ground-heavy Seahawks offensive plans. Pro Football Focus ranked him as the No. 6 graded run blocker among guards who played more than 300 snaps.

With ex-Seahawks guard J.R. Sweezy signing with the Cardinals, Iupati should slide in Seattle's line as an upgraded run blocker.

The Iupati deal did not spell the end of guard D.J. Fluker. Seattle is finalizing a two-year deal for the former first-round pick, Garafolo reported.

Here are other transactions we're tracking on Thursday:

1. The New Orleans Saints are signing defensive tackle Malcom Brown to a three-year deal worth $15 million, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, via a source. The team later announced the news. Brown was a four-year starter for the Patriots after they selected him in the 2015 draft.

2. Running back Le'Veon Bell's contract with the New York Jets includes a $8 million signing bonus with $25 million fully guaranteed by Sunday, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported, per a source informed of the deal. He will receive $14.5 million through Year 1, $26 million through Year 2, $39.5 million through Year 3 and $52.5 million through Year 4, Pelissero added.

3. The Los Angeles Chargers are giving quarterback Tyrod Taylor a two-year deal with an $11 million base, Rapoport reported, per a source. He gets $6 million guaranteed in Year 1, Rapoport added.

4. The Pittsburgh Steelers are re-signing defensive tackle Dan McCullers to a two-year deal worth $2.75 million, Garafolo reported.

5. The Dallas Cowboys are keeping wideout Tavon Austin, per Garafolo. They've agreed to a deal.

6. The Philadelphia Eagles signed wideout DeSean Jackson to a new three-year contract through 2021, the team announced. Wide receiver Nelson Agholor announced that he will be back with the team in 2019. Agholor, a first-round pick back in 2015, is set to earn $9.387 million on his fifth-year option, and it was not a given that he'd be back in Philly for the upcoming season.

7. The Carolina Panthers announced they have released left tackle Matt Kalil two years into a five-year, $55 million contract. Kalil missed all of the 2018 season with a knee injury. He had a base guarantee of $1 million due to go into effect Friday.

Carolina made moves this week to bolster its offensive line, bringing in center Matt Paradis and re-signing tackle Daryl Williams.

8. The New England Patriots are signing wide receiver Bruce Ellington to a one-year deal, Rapoport reported, via a source. Free-agent safety Terrence Brooks has also signed with the Pats, Rapoport reported, with a two-year deal coming his way.

9. The Oakland Raiders released backup quarterback AJ McCarron, the QB told Rapoport on Thursday.

10. The Buffalo Bills announced the signing of receiver/kick returner Andre Roberts to a two-year contract. Roberts is coming off a Pro Bowl season as a returner for the AFC East-rival New York Jets.

11. The San Francisco 49ers announced they have signed linebacker David Mayo, a former Carolina Panther, to a two-year contract.