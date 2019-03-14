Panthers release left tackle Matt Kalil after two years

After spending the 2018 season on injured reserve with a knee injury, left tackle Matt Kalil will need to prove he's healthy with another team.

The Carolina Panthers on Thursday released Kalil, the team announced. NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport first reported the transaction.

Kalil, who joined the Panthers in 2017 on a five-year, $55 million contract, was set to make a base salary of $7 million in 2019.

The team is making Kalil a post-June 1 cut, which saves the team an estimated $7.5 million in cap space, according to Jourdan Rodrigue of the Charlotte Observer. Carolina, though, would still be left with about $15 million in dead money.

The Panthers brought back right tackle Daryl Williams and recently signed center Matt Paradis, but the release of Kalil leaves a need for depth on the offensive line.

The 6-foot-7, 315-pound Kalil will likely get some attention on the open market given his experience but will have to answer questions about his durability after a dissapointing stint in Carolina. He has appeared in 82 career games while playing for the Panthers and Minnesota Vikings (2012-16).