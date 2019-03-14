DeSean Jackson signs three-year deal with Eagles

DeSean Jackson's return to Philadelphia comes with a nice bonus.

The Eagles signed Jackson to a new three-year contract through 2021, the team announced Thursday morning. Financial details were not disclosed.

Jackson's reunion with the Eagles occurred Monday after the Tampa Bay Buccaneers shipped the wide receiver and a 2020 seventh-round pick to where his professional career began. In exchange for Jackson, the Eagles sent a sixth-round pick in this year's draft.

The 5-foot-10, 175-pound speedster left the Buccaneers after two seasons with one year remaining on his contract, which was set to pay a base salary of $10 million. He entered the league in 2008 with the Eagles and became a three-time Pro Bowler through six seasons in Philadelphia before the team, under then-head coach Chip Kelly, elected to go a different direction in March 2014.

During a Thursday morning news conference, Jackson called his release a "bittersweet situation," but he pointed out there are no lingering bad feelings with Eagles' brass, especially general manager Howie Roseman.

"We always had a great relationship," Jackson told reporters. "Every time I would see him, he and [team owner] Jeffrey Lurie would come see me. We all know how I was released from here. We just want to move forward."

With the past behind him, Jackson now looks forward to working with quarterback Carson Wentz in head coach Doug Pederson's offense.

The Eagles will certainly put Jackson's speed and proven production to good use within the receiving group, which includes tight end Zach Ertz and wide receivers Alshon Jeffery and Nelson Agholor.

On his career, the 32-year-old Jackson has 589 catches for 10,261 yards, averaging 17.4 yards per catch, and 53 touchdowns.