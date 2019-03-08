Cowboys DL David Irving declares he's 'quit' NFL

Faced with an indefinite suspension, Dallas Cowboys pass rusher David Irving declares he's done with the NFL.

In an Instagram Live story Thursday night, Irving announced his intentions.

"Basically guys, I quit," Irving said, via Pro Football Talk. "They want to talk about a suspension and all this other nonsense. I'm out of there. I'm not doing this (expletive) no more."

Irving was suspended indefinitely for violation of the league's Policy and Program for Substances of Abuse, the NFL announced last week.

During his video, Irving appeared to be smoking marijuana and listed the league's stance on the drug as one reason he's walking away.

The Cowboys declined to comment to NFL.com on Irving's video.

Every instance the Cowboys discussed Irving this offseason, they've indicated they were done with the talented but issue-filled pass rusher. The Cowboys' response to any question about Irving stands in stark contrast to coach Jason Garrett continually backing Randy Gregory, who has also been suspended multiple times.

Irving played just two games in 2018 compiling four tackles and a sack. He played in just 10 games over the past two seasons, but generated eight total sacks in those tilts. Irving made $3.575 million in his career, according to Over The Cap.

Irving would have to apply for reinstatement from his indefinite suspension to continue his NFL career. His statements on Thursday night indicate he has no intention of ever beginning that process.