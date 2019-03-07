Buccaneers pick up 2019 option on RT Demar Dotson

Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians will have the bookends of his offensive line intact for the near future.

Just days after the Buccaneers signed left tackle Donovan Smith to a three-year, $41.5 million deal, the Buccaneers took care of the other side by announcing Thursday that the team picked up the 2019 contract option on right tackle Demar Dotson.

While the Buccaneers didn't disclose the full financial details, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reports Dotson is due $4.725 million in 2019.

The 33-year-old Dotson returns as the longest-tenured player on the Buccaneers' offensive line. He joined the Buccaneers in 2009 and has appeared in 115 games with 91 starters on his career. The Buccaneers will have stability at both tackle positions heading to the 2019 season, as Dotson and Smith combined to start 31 of 32 games at both spots in 2018.

Tampa Bay has done more than a share of ensuring quarterback Jameis Winston will have familiar faces in front of him.

In addition to securing Dotson and Smith on the offensive line, the Buccaneers signed guard Ali Marpet in October 2018 to an extension worth $55 million through the 2023 season.