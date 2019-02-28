Oklahoma QB Kyler Murray measured at 5-foot-10 1/8

Kyler Murray's measurements are in!

They are as follows for the Oklahoma quarterback:

Height: 5-foot-10 1/8

Weight: 207 pounds

Hand size: 9 1/2 inches.

Murray is the shortest QB measured at the NFL Scouting Combine since 2003. Murray is heavier than Russell Wilson was at the 2012 combine and has larger hands than Baker Mayfield had at the 2018 combine, per NFL Research.

If selected in the first round of the 2019 NFL Draft, Murray would be the shortest and tied for the lightest QB to go in the first round since 2003.

Other notable quarterbacks to have exactly 9 1/2-inch hands (as measured at the combine) include Matt Ryan, Andy Dalton, Mitchell Trubisky, Lamar Jackson, Robert Griffin III and Sam Bradford.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Thursday morning that Murray told scouts and personnel of several NFL teams that he does not plan to throw at the combine on Saturday.

The Heisman Trophy winner's height was one of the most talked-about subjects during the early part of the draft process. Murray was listed at 5-foot-10 during his junior season at Oklahoma.

Teams weren't just interested to see how Murray officially measured up height-wise. NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported this week that scouts were also curious to find out the size of Murray's hands.

"There's not a quarterback in the NFL that has a smaller hand than like a 9 -- a 9-inch hand, the span from the thumb to the pinkie," an NFC executive told Pelissero. "They say [Murray's] could be really small, like 8 5/8 or 8 7/8. The difference (from other short QBs) would be like Russell Wilson's is [10 1/4]. Drew Brees is like a 10 1/4."

Those fears were assuaged on Thursday morning.