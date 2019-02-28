Kyler Murray doesn't plan to throw at combine

The most highly anticipated prospect of the 2019 NFL Scouting Combine won't be running the full gamut of drills.

Oklahoma quarterback Kyler Murray told scouts and personnel of several NFL teams that he does not plan to throw at the combine on Saturday, sources told NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport.

Rapoport added that Murray is a competitor who could throw after seeing everyone else do it, but as of Wednesday night, Murray's plan is not to do much.

This doesn't mean Murray won't be available for other aspects of the combine. The diminutive signal-caller was measured on Thursday at 5-foot-10 1/8, 207 lbs. and 9.5-inch hands. He has already met with teams, including the Raiders.

Like most clubs who meet with the QB, Oakland wanted to make sure the dual-sport Murray was totally committed to football.

"Yeah, I believe him," Raiders coach Jon Gruden told reporters Thursday. "My dad drafted Bo Jackson. So, I asked him three times, 'Are you serious?' 'Are you really?' Because no one thought Bo would play baseball back in the day. At least we didn't, in Tampa.

"But it's a sensitive issue. Obviously, the Oakland A's drafted him. We're with the Oakland Raiders. So, you want to make sure that the information you gather is correct."

Murray has said twice over the past three weeks that he is committed to playing football. The Oklahoma star was drafted ninth overall by the MLB's Athletics in the 2018 draft.

It's not uncommon for a highly touted QB to not throw at the combine, opting instead for a more regimented and stylized workout at his pro day. As for Murray, he will likely participate in Oklahoma's pro day on March 13.

Murray is NFL Network draft analyst Daniel Jeremiah's No. 14 prospect of the 2019 class.