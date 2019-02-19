Charley Casserly 2019 NFL mock draft 1.0: Three QBs in Round 1

With the 2019 NFL Scouting Combine (March 1-4 on NFL Network) just around the corner, here's my first mock for Round 1 of this year's draft.
School: Ohio State | Year: Junior
The Cardinals add an explosive pass rusher to pair with Chandler Jones.
School: Kentucky | Year: Senior
The 49ers are in desperate need of an outside pass rusher.
School: Michigan | Year: Junior
The Jets finally get the pass rusher they need.
School: Alabama | Year: Sophomore (RS)
Dominant vs. the run and can rush the passer. Williams is better than Ndamukong Suh was coming out of college.
School: Clemson | Year: Junior (RS)
The Bucs need a pass rusher opposite Jason Pierre-Paul.
School: Ohio State | Year: Sophomore (RS)
Spends a year (or less) learning behind Eli Manning. Big upside.
School: Oklahoma | Year: Junior (RS)
I'm expecting the Jaguars to acquire a QB1 before the draft, but they'll select a QB here if they don't.
School: Iowa | Year: Sophomore (RS)
DE and CB are also needs and Hockenson is a reach here, but so are any CBs or DEs at this spot, which is why I could see Detroit trading down.
School: Clemson | Year: Senior
The Bills also need an outside rusher, OT and WR, but they take the best D-lineman on the board here.
School: Washington | Year: Sophomore (RS)
Versatile CB who can play press and man coverage.
School: Mississippi | Year: Junior
Little has good size and athletic ability. He can play left or right tackle for Cincinnati.
School: Alabama | Year: Junior
Green Bay needs pass rushers, but protecting Aaron Rodgers takes priority.
School: Oklahoma | Year: Junior (RS)
The Dolphins ignite their franchise and fan base by taking the best QB in the draft.
School: Florida | Year: Junior
Adding more protection for their franchise QB is the No. 1 offseason goal of the Falcons.
School: Duke | Year: Junior (RS)
Excellent field vision, anticipation and accuracy. The future is now in Washington!
School: Florida | Year: Junior
Polite broke out this past season as a pass rusher.
School: LSU | Year: Junior
Excellent instincts and athletic ability. Too good of a player to pass up here.
School: Washington State | Year: Senior (RS)
Athletic offensive lineman who can play left tackle or move inside to guard.
School: Clemson | Year: Junior
They could use an interior O-lineman, but the top players at the position are already off the board. The decision comes down to a speedy WR vs. a DT, and they go with the latter.
School: Georgia | Year: Senior
An ILB is a definite possibility here, too, but they go CB in this scenario.
School: Mississippi State | Year: Senior
Shows the potential to be an excellent pass-rushing complement to Frank Clark, assuming Clark's retained. Sweat's a better athlete than Jadeveon Clowney was coming out of college.
School: Mississippi | Year: Junior
The Ravens will need to add weapons for Lamar Jackson.
School: Temple | Year: Senior
Fast-rising CB who's excellent in press coverage.
School: Michigan | Year: Junior
The Raiders add an undersized LB who is explosive and instinctive.
School: Alabama | Year: Junior
The Eagles solve their RB problem with the draft's top player at the position.
School: Ohio State | Year: Junior (RS)
Versatile defensive lineman who fits the athletic mold that Indy wants.
School: Clemson | Year: Junior
Good cover CB whose speed will play a big part in determining where he goes in the draft.
School: Alabama | Year: Junior
The Chargers fill a major need on defense with this pick.
School: Notre Dame | Year: Senior
Best defensive player on the board at this point. Tillery can improve the Chiefs' pass rush.
School: Alabama | Year: Junior
Smith is the second-best tight end in the draft.
School: Washington | Year: Junior
Rapp would be a nice addition if the Rams lose Lamarcus Joyner in free agency.
School: Iowa | Year: Junior
Fant becomes the third TE to go in Round 1, and the second one from Iowa. Is he Gronk's successor?
