QB stock watch: Patrick Mahomes up, Aaron Rodgers down

Quarterbacks are supposed to struggle in their first full seasons as NFL starters. Mahomes, to put it simply, did not. He threw 14 touchdown passes before finally tossing his first interception of the year in Week 5. He blazed through the season at a blistering pace, leading an offense that scored at least 26 points in every game and finishing with the third 50-touchdown campaign in NFL history, joining Peyton Manning (55 in 2013) and Tom Brady (50 in 2007). Unlike Philip Rivers and Jared Goff , he did not lay an egg against the eventual-champion Patriots in the playoffs. The only thing New England -- or-- could do to stop him was keep him off the field by controlling the ball against Kansas City's 31st-ranked defense.Mahomes will only get better from here. As well as he played in 2018, don't forget that he's still only 23 years old and actually does not have a lot of experience, given that he sat on the bench for most of 2017 and only started two years at Texas Tech. History tells us that the 30-start mark is when quarterbacksstart to get a feel for the game and know what they're doing. So, yes -- it's likely that we haven't even seen yet just how good Mahomes can be.16 starts | 66.0 pct | 5,097 pass yds | 8.8 ypa | 50 pass TD | 12 INT | 113.8 passer rating