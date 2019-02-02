Complete list of 'NFL Honors' award winners

Saturday night celebrated another year of excellence in the NFL, with Super Bowl LIII less than 24 hours away.

Here is the complete list of winners from NFL Honors celebrating accomplishments from the 2018 season:

» Pepsi Rookie of the Year: New York Giants RB Saquon Barkley

» FedEx Air and Ground Players of the Year: Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes, New York Giants RB Saquon Barkley

» AP Defensive Player of the Year: Los Angeles Rams DT Aaron Donald

» Salute To Service Award Presented by USAA: Atlanta Falcons G Ben Garland

» AP Offensive Rookie of the Year: New York Giants RB Saquon Barkley

» AP Offensive Player of the Year: Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes

» Game Changer Award presented by Gillette: Seattle Seahawks LB Shaquem Griffin

» AP Defensive Rookie of the Year: Indianapolis Colts LB Darius Leonard

» Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2019: Champ Bailey, CB; Pat Bowlen, contributor; Gil Brandt, contributor; Tony Gonzalez, TE; Ty Law, CB; Kevin Mawae, C; Ed Reed, S; Johnny Robinson, S.

» Built Ford Tough Offensive Line of the Year: Los Angeles Rams

» Moment of the Year: Aaron Rodgers' comeback against Bears in Week 1

» Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award: New Orleans Saints QB Drew Brees

» AP Comeback Player of the Year: Indianapolis Colts QB Andrew Luck

» AP Assistant Coach of the Year: Chicago Bears defensive coordinator Vic Fangio

» Bridgestone Clutch Peformance Play of the Year: The Miami Miracle

» Deacon Jones Award: Los Angeles Rams DT Aaron Donald

» Touchdown Celebration of the Year: Seattle Seahawks -- Choreography

» Don Shula NFL High School Coach of the Year Award: Gabe Infante, St. Joseph's Prep

» Courtyard Unstoppable Performance of the Year: Los Angeles Rams QB Jared Goff

» AP Coach of the Year: Chicago Bears coach Matt Nagy

» AP Most Valuable Player: Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes

» Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year presented by Nationwide: Philadelphia Eagles DE Chris Long