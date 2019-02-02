Patrick Mahomes named NFL Offensive Player of Year

With his offensive histrionics coming fast forward on a weekly basis, Kansas City Chiefs second-year quarterbacking wunderkind Patrick Mahomes was a one-man highlight reel.

Mahomes put up mind-spinning numbers throughout the 2018 season and did so with eye-popping athletic prowess such as across-the-body tosses and no-look throws.

Thus, it likely surprised few on Saturday when the Kansas City sophomore sensation was announced as the 2018 Associated Press NFL Offensive Player of the Year at NFL Honors from Atlanta's FOX Theatre on Saturday.

"I saw him continue to grow during training camp, and every week since then, I thought he continued to better his game," Chiefs coach Andy Reid said at his end-of-season press conference. "That's a great foundation for him. His work ethic, his love for the game, his leadership -- all of those things -- continued to grow. That will drive him, and it gives us a great opportunity to be a productive football team."

In the regular season, Mahomes had multiple touchdown passes in 14 games and finished with a league-high 50 to just 12 interceptions, as he completed 383 passes in 580 attempts (66 percent) for 5,097 yards and a whopping 318.6 yards per game.

Mahomes is the first Chief to haul in the award since running back Priest Holmes in 2002 and the two are the only Kansas City players to take home the hardware since it was first handed out in 1972.

Mahomes earned 30 of 50 votes, beating out New Orleans Saints QB Drew Brees (16), Houston Texans WR DeAndre Hopkins (2) and Los Angeles Rams RB Todd Gurley (2).