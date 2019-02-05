Three-round 2019 NFL mock draft 1.0: WR for Eagles in Round 2

My first mock of the year is a reflection of the draft stock for top-100-level prospects after the all-star game circuit and before the NFL Scouting Combine (March 1-4 on NFL Network).

Teams will set their own draft boards before heading to the combine so that they attach values to players before the athletic testing begins. While the combine results are an important part of the evaluation process, establishing a grade for players based on their game tape is key, lest those fast 40-yard dashes supersede what we've seen from guys during their college careers.

The 95 selections listed here (the Giants used their third-round selection on former Western Michigan cornerback Sam Beal in the 2018 supplemental draft) take into account team needs prior to free agency, as well as the talent of the prospects. Free agency, which begins on March 13, will obviously alter the outlook for team needs.

Round 2

PICK 33 D.K. Metcalf - WR School: Mississippi | Year: Sophomore (RS)

Metcalf is a top-10 talent, but the neck injury he suffered last season might concern teams (though he reportedly has received full medical clearance).

PICK 34 Renell Wren - DT School: Arizona State | Year: Senior (RS)

Wren is a potential first-rounder and GM Chris Ballard has said the Colts will always be looking to build up front on both sides of the ball.

PICK 35 Riley Ridley - WR School: Georgia | Year: Junior

Riley Ridley doesn't get picked as high as his brother Calvin did in last year's draft (26th overall to the Falcons), but he'll still be an outstanding NFL receiver.

PICK 36 Devin Bush - LB School: Michigan | Year: Junior

Bush's lack of size might keep him out of the first round, but he'll be a longtime playmaker in the league.

PICK 37 Cody Ford - OL School: Oklahoma | Year: Junior (RS)

Ford can play guard or right tackle for the Giants.

PICK 38 Dre'Mont Jones - DT School: Ohio State | Year: Junior (RS)

Jones could be a good fit inside if Jacksonville moves on from Marcell Dareus, who has a large cap number for 2019 ($10.58 million, per Over The Cap).

PICK 39 Tre Lamar - LB School: Clemson | Year: Junior

With some Bucs LBs ticketed for free agency, Lamar is a fit here.

PICK 40 Erik McCoy - C School: Texas A&M | Year: Junior (RS)

Improving the offensive line in front of Josh Allen should still be a priority, even after taking OT Jawaan Taylor in the first round. McCoy is as tough as they come in the middle.

PICK 41 Julian Love - CB School: Notre Dame | Year: Junior

The Broncos could lose multiple cornerbacks in free agency, and Love can fill a void.

PICK 42 Noah Fant - TE School: Iowa | Year: Junior

Cincinnati needs more production at this position, and injury-prone TE Tyler Eifert is due to become a free agent.

PICK 43 Parris Campbell - WR School: Ohio State | Year: Senior (RS)

Campbell would be a nice foil for Kenny Golladay.

PICK 44 Irv Smith Jr. - TE School: Alabama | Year: Junior

Jimmy Graham might be back in 2019, but the future is not so clear for impending free agents Lance Kendricks and Marcedes Lewis.

PICK 45 Chris Lindstrom - OG School: Boston College | Year: Senior

Will the team bring back free agents-to-be Andy Levitre and Ben Garland?

PICK 46 N'Keal Harry - WR School: Arizona State | Year: Junior

Harry's speed will be questioned until he runs at the NFL Scouting Combine; his strong hands will not.

PICK 47 Garrett Bradbury - C School: N.C. State | Year: Senior (RS)

Longtime center Ryan Kalil is retiring, and Bradbury has a similar skill set.

PICK 48 Charles Omenihu - Edge School: Texas | Year: Senior

Omenihu brings strength and agility to the edge for the Dolphins, who need to get younger on the D-line.

PICK 49 Zach Allen - Edge School: Boston College | Year: Senior

Allen did not have a great Senior Bowl week, but still is a very good strong-side defender.

PICK 50 David Edwards - OT School: Wisconsin | Year: Junior (RS)

Edwards has a chance to go higher than this pick, but Minnesota would love to add his strength to its line.

PICK 51 Brian Burns - Edge School: Florida State | Year: Junior

Burns is lean, but possesses the bend to be an adept pass rusher for the Titans.

PICK 52 Mack Wilson - LB School: Alabama | Year: Junior

Wilson's a good find for the middle of the Steelers' defense.

PICK 53 Deebo Samuel - WR School: South Carolina | Year: Senior (RS)

The Eagles have a few decisions to make with their veteran receivers, and Samuel had a great week at the Senior Bowl.

PICK 54 Amani Oruwariye - CB School: Penn State | Year: Senior (RS)

CBs Kareem Jackson, Kayvon Webster and Shareece Wright are due to become free agents, and Kevin Johnson has missed significant time in each of the past three seasons.

PICK 55 Taylor Rapp - S School: Washington | Year: Junior

The Texans might re-sign impending free agent Tyrann Mathieu, but Rapp would be a strong candidate to replace him if the need arises.

PICK 56 Alize Mack - TE School: Notre Dame | Year: Junior (RS)

Mack would go higher in most years, but the depth in this TE group makes him a steal here.

PICK 57 Joe Jackson - Edge School: Miami | Year: Junior

Jackson's flown under the radar a bit because of Miami's lack of success in 2018, but he's a powerful edge rusher.

PICK 58 Jace Sternberger - TE School: Texas A&M | Year: Junior (RS)

Dak Prescott missed Jason Witten in 2018. Dallas needs to add a tight end.

PICK 59 Joejuan Williams - CB School: Vanderbilt | Year: Junior

Pierre Desir earned a big free-agent payday with his play this fall. Williams helps fill the void if the veteran leaves.

PICK 60 Jerry Tillery - DT School: Notre Dame | Year: Senior

The Chargers might be looking for a defensive tackle with Brandon Mebane, Damion Square and Darius Philon due to hit the market.

PICK 61 Rock Ya-Sin - CB School: Temple | Year: Senior

The remake of the Chiefs' secondary begins with a strong corner to play across from Kendall Fuller.

PICK 62 Isaac Nauta - TE School: Georgia | Year: Junior

Unless the Saints really like a quarterback here -- it's their only top-100 pick -- finding a tight end seems like a good idea, given the depth of the class.

PICK 63 Juan Thornhill - S School: Virginia | Year: Senior

Now the Chiefs add a coverage safety to play with Eric Berry.

PICK 64 Chase Winovich - Edge School: Michigan | Year: Senior (RS)

A versatile, hard-nosed defender -- just as the Patriots like.

