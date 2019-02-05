Path to the Draft  

Three-round 2019 NFL mock draft 1.0: WR for Eagles in Round 2

  • By Chad Reuter
My first mock of the year is a reflection of the draft stock for top-100-level prospects after the all-star game circuit and before the NFL Scouting Combine (March 1-4 on NFL Network).

Teams will set their own draft boards before heading to the combine so that they attach values to players before the athletic testing begins. While the combine results are an important part of the evaluation process, establishing a grade for players based on their game tape is key, lest those fast 40-yard dashes supersede what we've seen from guys during their college careers.

The 95 selections listed here (the Giants used their third-round selection on former Western Michigan cornerback Sam Beal in the 2018 supplemental draft) take into account team needs prior to free agency, as well as the talent of the prospects. Free agency, which begins on March 13, will obviously alter the outlook for team needs.

Round 2

PICK

33

D.K. Metcalf - WR

School: Mississippi | Year: Sophomore (RS)
Metcalf is a top-10 talent, but the neck injury he suffered last season might concern teams (though he reportedly has received full medical clearance).

PICK

34

Renell Wren - DT

School: Arizona State | Year: Senior (RS)
Wren is a potential first-rounder and GM Chris Ballard has said the Colts will always be looking to build up front on both sides of the ball.

PICK

35

Riley Ridley - WR

School: Georgia | Year: Junior
Riley Ridley doesn't get picked as high as his brother Calvin did in last year's draft (26th overall to the Falcons), but he'll still be an outstanding NFL receiver.

PICK

36

Devin Bush - LB

School: Michigan | Year: Junior
Bush's lack of size might keep him out of the first round, but he'll be a longtime playmaker in the league.

PICK

37

Cody Ford - OL

School: Oklahoma | Year: Junior (RS)
Ford can play guard or right tackle for the Giants.

PICK

38

Dre'Mont Jones - DT

School: Ohio State | Year: Junior (RS)
Jones could be a good fit inside if Jacksonville moves on from Marcell Dareus, who has a large cap number for 2019 ($10.58 million, per Over The Cap).

PICK

39

Tre Lamar - LB

School: Clemson | Year: Junior
With some Bucs LBs ticketed for free agency, Lamar is a fit here.

PICK

40

Erik McCoy - C

School: Texas A&M | Year: Junior (RS)
Improving the offensive line in front of Josh Allen should still be a priority, even after taking OT Jawaan Taylor in the first round. McCoy is as tough as they come in the middle.

PICK

41

Julian Love - CB

School: Notre Dame | Year: Junior
The Broncos could lose multiple cornerbacks in free agency, and Love can fill a void.

PICK

42

Noah Fant - TE

School: Iowa | Year: Junior
Cincinnati needs more production at this position, and injury-prone TE Tyler Eifert is due to become a free agent.

PICK

43

Parris Campbell - WR

School: Ohio State | Year: Senior (RS)
Campbell would be a nice foil for Kenny Golladay.

PICK

44

Irv Smith Jr. - TE

School: Alabama | Year: Junior
Jimmy Graham might be back in 2019, but the future is not so clear for impending free agents Lance Kendricks and Marcedes Lewis.

PICK

45

Chris Lindstrom - OG

School: Boston College | Year: Senior
Will the team bring back free agents-to-be Andy Levitre and Ben Garland?

PICK

46

N'Keal Harry - WR

School: Arizona State | Year: Junior
Harry's speed will be questioned until he runs at the NFL Scouting Combine; his strong hands will not.

PICK

47

Garrett Bradbury - C

School: N.C. State | Year: Senior (RS)
Longtime center Ryan Kalil is retiring, and Bradbury has a similar skill set.

PICK

48

Charles Omenihu - Edge

School: Texas | Year: Senior
Omenihu brings strength and agility to the edge for the Dolphins, who need to get younger on the D-line.

PICK

49

Zach Allen - Edge

School: Boston College | Year: Senior
Allen did not have a great Senior Bowl week, but still is a very good strong-side defender.

PICK

50

David Edwards - OT

School: Wisconsin | Year: Junior (RS)
Edwards has a chance to go higher than this pick, but Minnesota would love to add his strength to its line.

PICK

51

Brian Burns - Edge

School: Florida State | Year: Junior
Burns is lean, but possesses the bend to be an adept pass rusher for the Titans.

PICK

52

Mack Wilson - LB

School: Alabama | Year: Junior
Wilson's a good find for the middle of the Steelers' defense.

PICK

53

Deebo Samuel - WR

School: South Carolina | Year: Senior (RS)
The Eagles have a few decisions to make with their veteran receivers, and Samuel had a great week at the Senior Bowl.

PICK

54

Amani Oruwariye - CB

School: Penn State | Year: Senior (RS)
CBs Kareem Jackson, Kayvon Webster and Shareece Wright are due to become free agents, and Kevin Johnson has missed significant time in each of the past three seasons.

PICK

55

Taylor Rapp - S

School: Washington | Year: Junior
The Texans might re-sign impending free agent Tyrann Mathieu, but Rapp would be a strong candidate to replace him if the need arises.

PICK

56

Alize Mack - TE

School: Notre Dame | Year: Junior (RS)
Mack would go higher in most years, but the depth in this TE group makes him a steal here.

PICK

57

Joe Jackson - Edge

School: Miami | Year: Junior
Jackson's flown under the radar a bit because of Miami's lack of success in 2018, but he's a powerful edge rusher.

PICK

58

Jace Sternberger - TE

School: Texas A&M | Year: Junior (RS)
Dak Prescott missed Jason Witten in 2018. Dallas needs to add a tight end.

PICK

59

Joejuan Williams - CB

School: Vanderbilt | Year: Junior
Pierre Desir earned a big free-agent payday with his play this fall. Williams helps fill the void if the veteran leaves.

PICK

60

Jerry Tillery - DT

School: Notre Dame | Year: Senior
The Chargers might be looking for a defensive tackle with Brandon Mebane, Damion Square and Darius Philon due to hit the market.

PICK

61

Rock Ya-Sin - CB

School: Temple | Year: Senior
The remake of the Chiefs' secondary begins with a strong corner to play across from Kendall Fuller.

PICK

62

Isaac Nauta - TE

School: Georgia | Year: Junior
Unless the Saints really like a quarterback here -- it's their only top-100 pick -- finding a tight end seems like a good idea, given the depth of the class.

PICK

63

Juan Thornhill - S

School: Virginia | Year: Senior
Now the Chiefs add a coverage safety to play with Eric Berry.

PICK

64

Chase Winovich - Edge

School: Michigan | Year: Senior (RS)
A versatile, hard-nosed defender -- just as the Patriots like.

Follow Chad Reuter on Twitter @chad_reuter.

