Three-round 2019 NFL mock draft 1.0: WR for Eagles in Round 2

My first mock of the year is a reflection of the draft stock for top-100-level prospects after the all-star game circuit and before the NFL Scouting Combine (March 1-4 on NFL Network).
Teams will set their own draft boards before heading to the combine so that they attach values to players before the athletic testing begins. While the combine results are an important part of the evaluation process, establishing a grade for players based on their game tape is key, lest those fast 40-yard dashes supersede what we've seen from guys during their college careers.
The 95 selections listed here (the Giants used their third-round selection on former Western Michigan cornerback Sam Beal in the 2018 supplemental draft) take into account team needs prior to free agency, as well as the talent of the prospects. Free agency, which begins on March 13, will obviously alter the outlook for team needs.
Round 2
School: Mississippi | Year: Sophomore (RS)
Metcalf is a top-10 talent, but the neck injury he suffered last season might concern teams (though he reportedly has received full medical clearance).
School: Arizona State | Year: Senior (RS)
Wren is a potential first-rounder and GM Chris Ballard has said the Colts will always be looking to build up front on both sides of the ball.
School: Georgia | Year: Junior
Riley Ridley doesn't get picked as high as his brother Calvin did in last year's draft (26th overall to the Falcons), but he'll still be an outstanding NFL receiver.
School: Michigan | Year: Junior
Bush's lack of size might keep him out of the first round, but he'll be a longtime playmaker in the league.
School: Oklahoma | Year: Junior (RS)
Ford can play guard or right tackle for the Giants.
School: Ohio State | Year: Junior (RS)
Jones could be a good fit inside if Jacksonville moves on from Marcell Dareus, who has a large cap number for 2019 ($10.58 million, per Over The Cap).
School: Clemson | Year: Junior
With some Bucs LBs ticketed for free agency, Lamar is a fit here.
School: Texas A&M | Year: Junior (RS)
Improving the offensive line in front of Josh Allen should still be a priority, even after taking OT Jawaan Taylor in the first round. McCoy is as tough as they come in the middle.
School: Notre Dame | Year: Junior
The Broncos could lose multiple cornerbacks in free agency, and Love can fill a void.
School: Iowa | Year: Junior
Cincinnati needs more production at this position, and injury-prone TE Tyler Eifert is due to become a free agent.
School: Ohio State | Year: Senior (RS)
Campbell would be a nice foil for Kenny Golladay.
School: Alabama | Year: Junior
Jimmy Graham might be back in 2019, but the future is not so clear for impending free agents Lance Kendricks and Marcedes Lewis.
School: Boston College | Year: Senior
Will the team bring back free agents-to-be Andy Levitre and Ben Garland?
School: Arizona State | Year: Junior
Harry's speed will be questioned until he runs at the NFL Scouting Combine; his strong hands will not.
School: N.C. State | Year: Senior (RS)
Longtime center Ryan Kalil is retiring, and Bradbury has a similar skill set.
School: Texas | Year: Senior
Omenihu brings strength and agility to the edge for the Dolphins, who need to get younger on the D-line.
School: Boston College | Year: Senior
Allen did not have a great Senior Bowl week, but still is a very good strong-side defender.
School: Wisconsin | Year: Junior (RS)
Edwards has a chance to go higher than this pick, but Minnesota would love to add his strength to its line.
School: Florida State | Year: Junior
Burns is lean, but possesses the bend to be an adept pass rusher for the Titans.
School: Alabama | Year: Junior
Wilson's a good find for the middle of the Steelers' defense.
School: South Carolina | Year: Senior (RS)
The Eagles have a few decisions to make with their veteran receivers, and Samuel had a great week at the Senior Bowl.
School: Penn State | Year: Senior (RS)
CBs Kareem Jackson, Kayvon Webster and Shareece Wright are due to become free agents, and Kevin Johnson has missed significant time in each of the past three seasons.
School: Washington | Year: Junior
The Texans might re-sign impending free agent Tyrann Mathieu, but Rapp would be a strong candidate to replace him if the need arises.
School: Notre Dame | Year: Junior (RS)
Mack would go higher in most years, but the depth in this TE group makes him a steal here.
School: Miami | Year: Junior
Jackson's flown under the radar a bit because of Miami's lack of success in 2018, but he's a powerful edge rusher.
School: Texas A&M | Year: Junior (RS)
Dak Prescott missed Jason Witten in 2018. Dallas needs to add a tight end.
School: Vanderbilt | Year: Junior
Pierre Desir earned a big free-agent payday with his play this fall. Williams helps fill the void if the veteran leaves.
School: Notre Dame | Year: Senior
The Chargers might be looking for a defensive tackle with Brandon Mebane, Damion Square and Darius Philon due to hit the market.
School: Temple | Year: Senior
The remake of the Chiefs' secondary begins with a strong corner to play across from Kendall Fuller.
School: Georgia | Year: Junior
Unless the Saints really like a quarterback here -- it's their only top-100 pick -- finding a tight end seems like a good idea, given the depth of the class.
School: Virginia | Year: Senior
Now the Chiefs add a coverage safety to play with Eric Berry.
School: Michigan | Year: Senior (RS)
A versatile, hard-nosed defender -- just as the Patriots like.
Follow Chad Reuter on Twitter @chad_reuter.