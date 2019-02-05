Three-round 2019 NFL mock draft 1.0: Kyler Murray to Broncos

My first mock of the year is a reflection of the draft stock for top-100-level prospects after the all-star game circuit and before the NFL Scouting Combine (March 1-4 on NFL Network).

Teams will set their own draft boards before heading to the combine so that they attach values to players before the athletic testing begins. While the combine results are an important part of the evaluation process, establishing a grade for players based on their game tape is key, lest those fast 40-yard dashes supersede what we've seen from guys during their college careers.

The 95 selections listed here (the Giants used their third-round selection on former Western Michigan cornerback Sam Beal in the 2018 supplemental draft) take into account team needs prior to free agency, as well as the talent of the prospects. Free agency, which begins on March 13, will obviously alter the outlook for team needs.

PICK 1 Nick Bosa - Edge School: Ohio State | Year: Junior

Best player. No. 1 pick. Pretty simple.

PICK 2 Quinnen Williams - DT School: Alabama | Year: Sophomore (RS)

It might be a tough call here between Williams and Kentucky's Josh Allen. DeForest Buckner's versatility could allow the team to put Buckner and Williams on the field at the same time.

PICK 3 Josh Allen - Edge School: Kentucky | Year: Senior

Allen's the pass rusher the Jets have long sought.

PICK 4 Rashan Gary - Edge School: Michigan | Year: Junior

The Raiders have to address their pass rush -- they recorded a league-low 13 sacks in 2018 after trading Khalil Mack.

PICK 5 Josh Jacobs - RB School: Alabama | Year: Junior

I expect the Bucs to move down from this spot, eventually picking Bruce Arians' new David Johnson.

PICK 6 Dwayne Haskins - QB School: Ohio State | Year: Sophomore (RS)

Haskins and Saquon Barkley together would be fun to watch.

PICK 7 Drew Lock - QB School: Missouri | Year: Senior

Lock has been inconsistent, but so was Josh Allen -- the seventh overall pick last year -- coming out of college.

PICK 8 Clelin Ferrell - Edge School: Clemson | Year: Junior (RS)

Replacing Ziggy Ansah, who's expected to depart in free agency, is a must for Detroit.

PICK 9 Jawaan Taylor - OT School: Florida | Year: Junior

Taylor steps in to help protect second-year quarterback Josh Allen.

PICK 10 Kyler Murray - QB School: Oklahoma | Year: Junior (RS)

Picking behind at least two teams with quarterback needs, John Elway will have to either trade up to land his guy or take whichever top signal-caller is available at No. 10 if he wants to improve the Broncos' QB situation via the draft.

PICK 11 Greedy Williams - CB School: LSU | Year: Sophomore (RS)

The Bengals pick a corner after ranking dead last in pass defense last season. Plus, Darqueze Dennard is due to hit free agency this offseason, and will Dre Kirkpatrick become a salary-cap casualty?

PICK 12 Montez Sweat - Edge School: Mississippi State | Year: Senior

Sweat fills a void by adding strength and agility off the edge.

PICK 13 Daniel Jones - QB School: Duke | Year: Junior (RS)

The Dolphins will probably look to move on from Ryan Tannehill. Jones received a first-round grade from the NFL College Advisory Committee.

PICK 14 Jeffery Simmons - DT School: Mississippi State | Year: Junior

Simmons is a beast in the middle. Keep in mind: Falcons DTs Grady Jarrett and Terrell McClain are due to hit the market this offseason.

PICK 15 Jonah Williams - OT School: Alabama | Year: Junior

Washington could play Williams at guard or tackle.

PICK 16 Devin White - LB School: LSU | Year: Junior

Thomas Davis will not return to the Panthers in 2019, leaving a void at LB. Could the talented White fall to the middle of the first round like Tremaine Edmunds did last year?

PICK 17 Christian Wilkins - DT School: Clemson | Year: Senior

If the quarterbacks don't go early in Round 1, Wilkins will probably be off the board before this pick. However, if there's an early run on passers, there will be some bargains, like Wilkins at No. 17.

PICK 18 Ed Oliver - DT School: Houston | Year: Junior

Oliver's lack of size and length will hurt his stock, but this pick will ultimately prove to be a steal.

PICK 19 T.J. Hockenson - TE School: Iowa | Year: Sophomore (RS)

Luke Stocker is due to become a free agent and Delanie Walker is coming off a severe ankle injury, so Tennessee goes with a tight end here.

PICK 20 Marquise Brown - WR School: Oklahoma | Year: Junior

If Antonio Brown ultimately does not return to the Steelers in 2019, "Hollywood" Brown's similar skill set will be needed in Pittsburgh.

PICK 21 Trayvon Mullen - CB School: Clemson | Year: Junior

Mullen, a good value here, brings needed depth to the Seahawks' secondary, especially if Justin Coleman leaves as a free agent.

PICK 22 Johnathan Abram - S School: Mississippi State | Year: Senior

Abram will fill in nicely for Eric Weddle if the team decides to part ways with the veteran this offseason.

PICK 23 Andre Dillard - OT School: Washington State | Year: Senior (RS)

Dillard should remind fans of former Texans OT Duane Brown, a first-round pick 11 years ago.

PICK 24 Deandre Baker - CB School: Georgia | Year: Senior

Free agency could leave the cupboard pretty bare for Oakland at cornerback, so Baker lands here to fill the void.

PICK 25 Dexter Lawrence - DT School: Clemson | Year: Junior

If Haloti Ngata, who's due to become a free agent, doesn't return, Lawrence would be a good replacement.

PICK 26 Kelvin Harmon - WR School: N.C. State | Year: Junior

The Colts need a big-bodied receiver to complement T.Y. Hilton.

PICK 27 Nasir Adderley - S School: Delaware | Year: Senior

Adderley's toughness and coverage skills are earning him first-round grades.

PICK 28 Dalton Risner - OT School: Kansas State | Year: Senior (RS)

New England exposed the right side of the Chargers' O-line in the Divisional Round. Risnor can help keep Philip Rivers upright.

PICK 29 Jachai Polite - Edge School: Florida | Year: Junior

Dee Ford is due to hit the market, so there might be a spot for Polite in Kansas City.

PICK 30 Elijah Holyfield - RB School: Georgia | Year: Junior

This guy is the Real Deal (a nickname that belongs to his famous father, Evander). New HC Matt LaFleur wants to run -- and Aaron Jones, the Packers' leading rusher last season, has had three knee injuries in two seasons.

PICK 31 Jaylon Ferguson - Edge School: Louisiana Tech | Year: Senior (RS)

Ferguson would be a good fit if the Rams lose Dante Fowler Jr. in free agency.

PICK 32 Byron Murphy - CB School: Washington | Year: Sophomore (RS)

The Patriots address cornerback with Jason McCourty and Eric Rowe due to become free agents this offseason.

