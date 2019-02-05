Path to the Draft  

Three-round 2019 NFL mock draft 1.0: Kyler Murray to Broncos

  • By Chad Reuter
My first mock of the year is a reflection of the draft stock for top-100-level prospects after the all-star game circuit and before the NFL Scouting Combine (March 1-4 on NFL Network).

Teams will set their own draft boards before heading to the combine so that they attach values to players before the athletic testing begins. While the combine results are an important part of the evaluation process, establishing a grade for players based on their game tape is key, lest those fast 40-yard dashes supersede what we've seen from guys during their college careers.

The 95 selections listed here (the Giants used their third-round selection on former Western Michigan cornerback Sam Beal in the 2018 supplemental draft) take into account team needs prior to free agency, as well as the talent of the prospects. Free agency, which begins on March 13, will obviously alter the outlook for team needs.

PICK

1

Nick Bosa - Edge

School: Ohio State | Year: Junior
Best player. No. 1 pick. Pretty simple.

PICK

2

Quinnen Williams - DT

School: Alabama | Year: Sophomore (RS)
It might be a tough call here between Williams and Kentucky's Josh Allen. DeForest Buckner's versatility could allow the team to put Buckner and Williams on the field at the same time.

PICK

3

Josh Allen - Edge

School: Kentucky | Year: Senior
Allen's the pass rusher the Jets have long sought.

PICK

4

Rashan Gary - Edge

School: Michigan | Year: Junior
The Raiders have to address their pass rush -- they recorded a league-low 13 sacks in 2018 after trading Khalil Mack.

PICK

5

Josh Jacobs - RB

School: Alabama | Year: Junior
I expect the Bucs to move down from this spot, eventually picking Bruce Arians' new David Johnson.

PICK

6

Dwayne Haskins - QB

School: Ohio State | Year: Sophomore (RS)
Haskins and Saquon Barkley together would be fun to watch.

PICK

7

Drew Lock - QB

School: Missouri | Year: Senior
Lock has been inconsistent, but so was Josh Allen -- the seventh overall pick last year -- coming out of college.

PICK

8

Clelin Ferrell - Edge

School: Clemson | Year: Junior (RS)
Replacing Ziggy Ansah, who's expected to depart in free agency, is a must for Detroit.

PICK

9

Jawaan Taylor - OT

School: Florida | Year: Junior
Taylor steps in to help protect second-year quarterback Josh Allen.

PICK

10

Kyler Murray - QB

School: Oklahoma | Year: Junior (RS)
Picking behind at least two teams with quarterback needs, John Elway will have to either trade up to land his guy or take whichever top signal-caller is available at No. 10 if he wants to improve the Broncos' QB situation via the draft.

PICK

11

Greedy Williams - CB

School: LSU | Year: Sophomore (RS)
The Bengals pick a corner after ranking dead last in pass defense last season. Plus, Darqueze Dennard is due to hit free agency this offseason, and will Dre Kirkpatrick become a salary-cap casualty?

PICK

12

Montez Sweat - Edge

School: Mississippi State | Year: Senior
Sweat fills a void by adding strength and agility off the edge.

PICK

13

Daniel Jones - QB

School: Duke | Year: Junior (RS)
The Dolphins will probably look to move on from Ryan Tannehill. Jones received a first-round grade from the NFL College Advisory Committee.

PICK

14

Jeffery Simmons - DT

School: Mississippi State | Year: Junior
Simmons is a beast in the middle. Keep in mind: Falcons DTs Grady Jarrett and Terrell McClain are due to hit the market this offseason.

PICK

15

Jonah Williams - OT

School: Alabama | Year: Junior
Washington could play Williams at guard or tackle.

PICK

16

Devin White - LB

School: LSU | Year: Junior
Thomas Davis will not return to the Panthers in 2019, leaving a void at LB. Could the talented White fall to the middle of the first round like Tremaine Edmunds did last year?

PICK

17

Christian Wilkins - DT

School: Clemson | Year: Senior
If the quarterbacks don't go early in Round 1, Wilkins will probably be off the board before this pick. However, if there's an early run on passers, there will be some bargains, like Wilkins at No. 17.

PICK

18

Ed Oliver - DT

School: Houston | Year: Junior
Oliver's lack of size and length will hurt his stock, but this pick will ultimately prove to be a steal.

PICK

19

T.J. Hockenson - TE

School: Iowa | Year: Sophomore (RS)
Luke Stocker is due to become a free agent and Delanie Walker is coming off a severe ankle injury, so Tennessee goes with a tight end here.

PICK

20

Marquise Brown - WR

School: Oklahoma | Year: Junior
If Antonio Brown ultimately does not return to the Steelers in 2019, "Hollywood" Brown's similar skill set will be needed in Pittsburgh.

PICK

21

Trayvon Mullen - CB

School: Clemson | Year: Junior
Mullen, a good value here, brings needed depth to the Seahawks' secondary, especially if Justin Coleman leaves as a free agent.

PICK

22

Johnathan Abram - S

School: Mississippi State | Year: Senior
Abram will fill in nicely for Eric Weddle if the team decides to part ways with the veteran this offseason.

PICK

23

Andre Dillard - OT

School: Washington State | Year: Senior (RS)
Dillard should remind fans of former Texans OT Duane Brown, a first-round pick 11 years ago.

PICK

24

Deandre Baker - CB

School: Georgia | Year: Senior
Free agency could leave the cupboard pretty bare for Oakland at cornerback, so Baker lands here to fill the void.

PICK

25

Dexter Lawrence - DT

School: Clemson | Year: Junior
If Haloti Ngata, who's due to become a free agent, doesn't return, Lawrence would be a good replacement.

PICK

26

Kelvin Harmon - WR

School: N.C. State | Year: Junior
The Colts need a big-bodied receiver to complement T.Y. Hilton.

PICK

27

Nasir Adderley - S

School: Delaware | Year: Senior
Adderley's toughness and coverage skills are earning him first-round grades.

PICK

28

Dalton Risner - OT

School: Kansas State | Year: Senior (RS)
New England exposed the right side of the Chargers' O-line in the Divisional Round. Risnor can help keep Philip Rivers upright.

PICK

29

Jachai Polite - Edge

School: Florida | Year: Junior
Dee Ford is due to hit the market, so there might be a spot for Polite in Kansas City.

PICK

30

Elijah Holyfield - RB

School: Georgia | Year: Junior
This guy is the Real Deal (a nickname that belongs to his famous father, Evander). New HC Matt LaFleur wants to run -- and Aaron Jones, the Packers' leading rusher last season, has had three knee injuries in two seasons.

PICK

31

Jaylon Ferguson - Edge

School: Louisiana Tech | Year: Senior (RS)
Ferguson would be a good fit if the Rams lose Dante Fowler Jr. in free agency.

PICK

32

Byron Murphy - CB

School: Washington | Year: Sophomore (RS)
The Patriots address cornerback with Jason McCourty and Eric Rowe due to become free agents this offseason.

Follow Chad Reuter on Twitter @chad_reuter.

