Three-round 2019 NFL mock draft 1.0: Kyler Murray to Broncos

My first mock of the year is a reflection of the draft stock for top-100-level prospects after the all-star game circuit and before the NFL Scouting Combine (March 1-4 on NFL Network).
Teams will set their own draft boards before heading to the combine so that they attach values to players before the athletic testing begins. While the combine results are an important part of the evaluation process, establishing a grade for players based on their game tape is key, lest those fast 40-yard dashes supersede what we've seen from guys during their college careers.
The 95 selections listed here (the Giants used their third-round selection on former Western Michigan cornerback Sam Beal in the 2018 supplemental draft) take into account team needs prior to free agency, as well as the talent of the prospects. Free agency, which begins on March 13, will obviously alter the outlook for team needs.
School: Alabama | Year: Sophomore (RS)
It might be a tough call here between Williams and Kentucky's Josh Allen. DeForest Buckner's versatility could allow the team to put Buckner and Williams on the field at the same time.
School: Kentucky | Year: Senior
Allen's the pass rusher the Jets have long sought.
School: Michigan | Year: Junior
The Raiders have to address their pass rush -- they recorded a league-low 13 sacks in 2018 after trading Khalil Mack.
School: Alabama | Year: Junior
I expect the Bucs to move down from this spot, eventually picking Bruce Arians' new David Johnson.
School: Ohio State | Year: Sophomore (RS)
Haskins and Saquon Barkley together would be fun to watch.
School: Missouri | Year: Senior
Lock has been inconsistent, but so was Josh Allen -- the seventh overall pick last year -- coming out of college.
School: Clemson | Year: Junior (RS)
Replacing Ziggy Ansah, who's expected to depart in free agency, is a must for Detroit.
School: Florida | Year: Junior
Taylor steps in to help protect second-year quarterback Josh Allen.
School: Oklahoma | Year: Junior (RS)
Picking behind at least two teams with quarterback needs, John Elway will have to either trade up to land his guy or take whichever top signal-caller is available at No. 10 if he wants to improve the Broncos' QB situation via the draft.
School: LSU | Year: Sophomore (RS)
The Bengals pick a corner after ranking dead last in pass defense last season. Plus, Darqueze Dennard is due to hit free agency this offseason, and will Dre Kirkpatrick become a salary-cap casualty?
School: Mississippi State | Year: Senior
Sweat fills a void by adding strength and agility off the edge.
School: Duke | Year: Junior (RS)
The Dolphins will probably look to move on from Ryan Tannehill. Jones received a first-round grade from the NFL College Advisory Committee.
School: Mississippi State | Year: Junior
Simmons is a beast in the middle. Keep in mind: Falcons DTs Grady Jarrett and Terrell McClain are due to hit the market this offseason.
School: Alabama | Year: Junior
Washington could play Williams at guard or tackle.
School: LSU | Year: Junior
Thomas Davis will not return to the Panthers in 2019, leaving a void at LB. Could the talented White fall to the middle of the first round like Tremaine Edmunds did last year?
School: Clemson | Year: Senior
If the quarterbacks don't go early in Round 1, Wilkins will probably be off the board before this pick. However, if there's an early run on passers, there will be some bargains, like Wilkins at No. 17.
School: Houston | Year: Junior
Oliver's lack of size and length will hurt his stock, but this pick will ultimately prove to be a steal.
School: Iowa | Year: Sophomore (RS)
Luke Stocker is due to become a free agent and Delanie Walker is coming off a severe ankle injury, so Tennessee goes with a tight end here.
School: Oklahoma | Year: Junior
If Antonio Brown ultimately does not return to the Steelers in 2019, "Hollywood" Brown's similar skill set will be needed in Pittsburgh.
School: Clemson | Year: Junior
Mullen, a good value here, brings needed depth to the Seahawks' secondary, especially if Justin Coleman leaves as a free agent.
School: Mississippi State | Year: Senior
Abram will fill in nicely for Eric Weddle if the team decides to part ways with the veteran this offseason.
School: Washington State | Year: Senior (RS)
Dillard should remind fans of former Texans OT Duane Brown, a first-round pick 11 years ago.
School: Georgia | Year: Senior
Free agency could leave the cupboard pretty bare for Oakland at cornerback, so Baker lands here to fill the void.
School: Clemson | Year: Junior
If Haloti Ngata, who's due to become a free agent, doesn't return, Lawrence would be a good replacement.
School: N.C. State | Year: Junior
The Colts need a big-bodied receiver to complement T.Y. Hilton.
School: Delaware | Year: Senior
Adderley's toughness and coverage skills are earning him first-round grades.
School: Kansas State | Year: Senior (RS)
New England exposed the right side of the Chargers' O-line in the Divisional Round. Risnor can help keep Philip Rivers upright.
School: Florida | Year: Junior
Dee Ford is due to hit the market, so there might be a spot for Polite in Kansas City.
School: Georgia | Year: Junior
This guy is the Real Deal (a nickname that belongs to his famous father, Evander). New HC Matt LaFleur wants to run -- and Aaron Jones, the Packers' leading rusher last season, has had three knee injuries in two seasons.
School: Louisiana Tech | Year: Senior (RS)
Ferguson would be a good fit if the Rams lose Dante Fowler Jr. in free agency.
School: Washington | Year: Sophomore (RS)
The Patriots address cornerback with Jason McCourty and Eric Rowe due to become free agents this offseason.
Follow Chad Reuter on Twitter @chad_reuter.