Lance Zierlein 2019 NFL mock draft 1.0: Kyler Murray to Raiders

Here's a look at my first mock of the 2019 NFL Draft. Remember, this mock is a projection of where I believe players will go, and it's not necessarily a reflection of my opinion as to where the players should go.

NOTE: Picks 31 and 32 won't be set until we know the Super Bowl result. The Patriots and Rams are ordered below with record as the tiebreaker.

PICK 1 Josh Allen - Edge School: Kentucky | Year: Senior

The Cardinals are moving back to a 3-4 front. Allen offers elite size and rush talent off the edge to fit perfectly opposite Chandler Jones.

PICK 2 Rashan Gary - Edge School: Michigan | Year: Junior

Watching Allen come off the board at No. 1 is a curveball the 49ers will need to be prepared to deal with. Ohio State's Nick Bosa is more a polished and game-ready edge rusher than Gary, but San Francisco could opt for explosiveness over polish.

PICK 3 Nick Bosa - Edge School: Ohio State | Year: Junior

It would be hard to find a better fit for Gregg Williams' 4-3 defense than Bosa, who can rush from outside or inside and fortify the run defense.

PICK 4 Kyler Murray - QB School: Oklahoma | Year: Junior (RS)

This is not just some click-bait pick. Murray doesn't have prototypical size. Yeah, I get it. However, when you look at his ability to make winning plays, Murray stands out way above the rest of this year's QB class. He can be weaved into the offense in 2019 and take over for Derek Carr in a year.

PICK 5 Quinnen Williams - DT School: Alabama | Year: Sophomore (RS)

With all the help Todd Bowles needs on defense, the Bucs will be able to go "best available" on that side of the ball here. Tampa adds an interior rusher to go along with Vita Vea and Gerald McCoy rather than reaching for an edge rusher.

PICK 6 Daniel Jones - QB School: Duke | Year: Junior (RS)

This wouldn't be my selection if I were making the pick, but the Giants need a young QB to develop behind Eli Manning and Jones' ties to Duke head coach David Cutcliffe -- Eli's college coach and mentor -- might be all the Giants need to push Jones over the top on their board as they try to make a smooth transition under center.

PICK 7 Dwayne Haskins - QB School: Ohio State | Year: Sophomore (RS)

There are still some very good non-QBs on the board here and the Jaguars might have to pass on them for a talented but inexperienced pocket passer.

PICK 8 Montez Sweat - Edge School: Mississippi State | Year: Senior

With Ezekiel Ansah likely to depart in free agency, Sweat could step right in at his spot. Sweat is a long-limbed, ascending rush talent who made himself money last week at the Senior Bowl.

PICK 9 D.K. Metcalf - WR School: Mississippi | Year: Sophomore (RS)

The former Ole Miss receiver offers a rare combination of size, speed and athletic ability. He could be Josh Allen's WR1 for years to come.

PICK 10 Drew Lock - QB School: Missouri | Year: Senior

Lock has the size and tools, but he needs to improve his consistency and accuracy. He could sit behind Case Keenum for a season or compete for the starting job right away.

PICK 11 Jawaan Taylor - OT School: Florida | Year: Junior

The Bengals drafted finesse offensive tackles in recent years and that didn't work out. This time, they add an old-school road grader with size, toughness and pass-pro ability.

PICK 12 Jeffery Simmons - DT School: Mississippi State | Year: Junior

Simmons offers elite physical traits and potential. If he's still available here, Green Bay could be adding another Ndamukong Suh.

PICK 13 Greedy Williams - CB School: LSU | Year: Sophomore (RS)

If the Dolphins don't see a QB to their liking available when they're on the clock, they could add a long, press-man cornerback here and look for a young QB next year.

PICK 14 Jonah Williams - OL School: Alabama | Year: Junior

Some see Williams as a tackle, some as a guard, and some as a center. I see him as a rock-solid technician who gets guys blocked and can become a plus starter right away.

PICK 15 Jachai Polite - Edge School: Florida | Year: Junior

With the Redskins expecting Alex Smith to miss all of next season, they could opt to find a QB in free agency before bolstering their pass rush with this pick. Polite is slightly undersized, but he offers elite burst and above-average tools to help Washington attack the pocket.

PICK 16 Andre Dillard - OT School: Washington State | Year: Senior (RS)

The Panthers have to shore up their left tackle spot and Dillard is one of the most athletic pass protectors in this class.

PICK 17 Devin White - LB School: LSU | Year: Junior

Speed, speed, speed. White plays with good physicality and can really run. The Browns are looking for a linebacker with a nose for the football and that's White.

PICK 18 Cody Ford - OG School: Oklahoma | Year: Junior (RS)

Ford has upside as a tackle, but his technique is still a work in progress. As a guard, he could step right into the starting lineup and likely upgrade the pass protection.

PICK 19 Marquise Brown - WR School: Oklahoma | Year: Junior

Sure, the Titans need an edge defender, but they also need to inject a big-play talent into their stagnant offense and "Hollywood" Brown has juice for days.

PICK 20 Mack Wilson - LB School: Alabama | Year: Junior

Every-down inside 'backer who is one of the cleanest need/talent fits in this mock draft. Wilson plays like a Steeler with physicality and the ability to attack the pocket as a blitzer.

PICK 21 Clelin Ferrell - Edge School: Clemson | Year: Junior (RS)

Ferrell fits the physical mold of what the Seahawks look for on the edge. He's still developing as a rusher, but he has traits and a terrific, winning pedigree.

PICK 22 Josh Jacobs - RB School: Alabama | Year: Junior

The best way to help a young quarterback ( Lamar Jackson, in this case) is to take pressure off of him with a talented, every-down running back. Jacobs is the best in this draft at his position.

PICK 23 Greg Little - OT School: Mississippi | Year: Junior

The Texans are desperate for a left tackle and a starting cornerback, but it's easier to find cornerbacks outside the first round than it is to find starting left tackles.

PICK 24 Jaylon Ferguson - Edge School: Louisiana Tech | Year: Senior (RS)

Ferguson posted 39 sacks over the last three seasons at Louisiana Tech. I'm not saying he's Khalil Mack, but I am saying he's an upgrade over what Oakland has off the edge right now.

PICK 25 Dexter Lawrence - DT School: Clemson | Year: Junior

Haloti Ngata is due to hit the market this offseason, and will Timmy Jernigan be back in 2019? There could be an opening or two at DT, which would clear the way for Lawrence, who flashes the ability to manhandle opponents.

PICK 26 Jerry Tillery - DT School: Notre Dame | Year: Senior

Playing on the prevailing Colts theme of build the fronts and look for traits, I'll give them an inconsistent but talented interior rusher with elite physical dimensions.

PICK 27 T.J. Hockenson - TE School: Iowa | Year: Sophomore (RS)

"Man, this Hockenson kid ... he's a dude!" At least that's how I imagine Jon Gruden talking about this talented combo tight end with tremendous upside.

PICK 28 Ed Oliver - DT School: Houston | Year: Junior

I have concerns that Oliver lacks prototype size, which is why I don't project him to go as high as many of my fellow draft analysts. However, his explosive get-off and disruptive qualities would fit nicely with the Chargers.

PICK 29 Deandre Baker - CB School: Georgia | Year: Senior

Baker might be one of the safest cornerbacks in this draft. He's a bit lighter than what you'd like for a starting corner in the NFL, but he's tough, very sticky in man coverage and has the ability to make plays on the ball.

PICK 30 Dalton Risner - OL School: Kansas State | Year: Senior (RS)

Blue-collar lineman with excellent core strength, strong hands and position flexibility. Risner can play right tackle, guard, or center and he's a ready-made tough guy.

PICK 31 Christian Wilkins - DT School: Clemson | Year: Senior

If you take a look at Belichick's draft history, you'll see he values offensive and defensive linemen in the first round. Lawrence is a big, powerful interior presence.

PICK 32 Byron Murphy - CB School: Washington | Year: Sophomore (RS)

Undersized ballhawk with outstanding short-area quickness and twitch to make a lot of plays on the football. Oh, he will hit you, too. Keep in mind -- Marcus Peters and Aqib Talib are due to become free agents after the 2019 season.

