Lance Zierlein 2019 NFL mock draft 1.0: Kyler Murray to Raiders

Here's a look at my first mock of the 2019 NFL Draft. Remember, this mock is a projection of where I believe players will go, and it's not necessarily a reflection of my opinion as to where the players should go.
NOTE: Picks 31 and 32 won't be set until we know the Super Bowl result. The Patriots and Rams are ordered below with record as the tiebreaker.
School: Kentucky | Year: Senior
The Cardinals are moving back to a 3-4 front. Allen offers elite size and rush talent off the edge to fit perfectly opposite Chandler Jones.
School: Michigan | Year: Junior
Watching Allen come off the board at No. 1 is a curveball the 49ers will need to be prepared to deal with. Ohio State's Nick Bosa is more a polished and game-ready edge rusher than Gary, but San Francisco could opt for explosiveness over polish.
School: Ohio State | Year: Junior
It would be hard to find a better fit for Gregg Williams' 4-3 defense than Bosa, who can rush from outside or inside and fortify the run defense.
School: Oklahoma | Year: Junior (RS)
This is not just some click-bait pick. Murray doesn't have prototypical size. Yeah, I get it. However, when you look at his ability to make winning plays, Murray stands out way above the rest of this year's QB class. He can be weaved into the offense in 2019 and take over for Derek Carr in a year.
School: Alabama | Year: Sophomore (RS)
With all the help Todd Bowles needs on defense, the Bucs will be able to go "best available" on that side of the ball here. Tampa adds an interior rusher to go along with Vita Vea and Gerald McCoy rather than reaching for an edge rusher.
School: Duke | Year: Junior (RS)
This wouldn't be my selection if I were making the pick, but the Giants need a young QB to develop behind Eli Manning and Jones' ties to Duke head coach David Cutcliffe -- Eli's college coach and mentor -- might be all the Giants need to push Jones over the top on their board as they try to make a smooth transition under center.
School: Ohio State | Year: Sophomore (RS)
There are still some very good non-QBs on the board here and the Jaguars might have to pass on them for a talented but inexperienced pocket passer.
School: Mississippi State | Year: Senior
With Ezekiel Ansah likely to depart in free agency, Sweat could step right in at his spot. Sweat is a long-limbed, ascending rush talent who made himself money last week at the Senior Bowl.
School: Mississippi | Year: Sophomore (RS)
The former Ole Miss receiver offers a rare combination of size, speed and athletic ability. He could be Josh Allen's WR1 for years to come.
School: Missouri | Year: Senior
Lock has the size and tools, but he needs to improve his consistency and accuracy. He could sit behind Case Keenum for a season or compete for the starting job right away.
School: Florida | Year: Junior
The Bengals drafted finesse offensive tackles in recent years and that didn't work out. This time, they add an old-school road grader with size, toughness and pass-pro ability.
School: Mississippi State | Year: Junior
Simmons offers elite physical traits and potential. If he's still available here, Green Bay could be adding another Ndamukong Suh.
School: LSU | Year: Sophomore (RS)
If the Dolphins don't see a QB to their liking available when they're on the clock, they could add a long, press-man cornerback here and look for a young QB next year.
School: Alabama | Year: Junior
Some see Williams as a tackle, some as a guard, and some as a center. I see him as a rock-solid technician who gets guys blocked and can become a plus starter right away.
School: Florida | Year: Junior
With the Redskins expecting Alex Smith to miss all of next season, they could opt to find a QB in free agency before bolstering their pass rush with this pick. Polite is slightly undersized, but he offers elite burst and above-average tools to help Washington attack the pocket.
School: Washington State | Year: Senior (RS)
The Panthers have to shore up their left tackle spot and Dillard is one of the most athletic pass protectors in this class.
School: LSU | Year: Junior
Speed, speed, speed. White plays with good physicality and can really run. The Browns are looking for a linebacker with a nose for the football and that's White.
School: Oklahoma | Year: Junior (RS)
Ford has upside as a tackle, but his technique is still a work in progress. As a guard, he could step right into the starting lineup and likely upgrade the pass protection.
School: Oklahoma | Year: Junior
Sure, the Titans need an edge defender, but they also need to inject a big-play talent into their stagnant offense and "Hollywood" Brown has juice for days.
School: Alabama | Year: Junior
Every-down inside 'backer who is one of the cleanest need/talent fits in this mock draft. Wilson plays like a Steeler with physicality and the ability to attack the pocket as a blitzer.
School: Clemson | Year: Junior (RS)
Ferrell fits the physical mold of what the Seahawks look for on the edge. He's still developing as a rusher, but he has traits and a terrific, winning pedigree.
School: Alabama | Year: Junior
The best way to help a young quarterback ( Lamar Jackson, in this case) is to take pressure off of him with a talented, every-down running back. Jacobs is the best in this draft at his position.
School: Mississippi | Year: Junior
The Texans are desperate for a left tackle and a starting cornerback, but it's easier to find cornerbacks outside the first round than it is to find starting left tackles.
School: Louisiana Tech | Year: Senior (RS)
Ferguson posted 39 sacks over the last three seasons at Louisiana Tech. I'm not saying he's Khalil Mack, but I am saying he's an upgrade over what Oakland has off the edge right now.
School: Clemson | Year: Junior
Haloti Ngata is due to hit the market this offseason, and will Timmy Jernigan be back in 2019? There could be an opening or two at DT, which would clear the way for Lawrence, who flashes the ability to manhandle opponents.
School: Notre Dame | Year: Senior
Playing on the prevailing Colts theme of build the fronts and look for traits, I'll give them an inconsistent but talented interior rusher with elite physical dimensions.
School: Iowa | Year: Sophomore (RS)
"Man, this Hockenson kid ... he's a dude!" At least that's how I imagine Jon Gruden talking about this talented combo tight end with tremendous upside.
School: Houston | Year: Junior
I have concerns that Oliver lacks prototype size, which is why I don't project him to go as high as many of my fellow draft analysts. However, his explosive get-off and disruptive qualities would fit nicely with the Chargers.
School: Georgia | Year: Senior
Baker might be one of the safest cornerbacks in this draft. He's a bit lighter than what you'd like for a starting corner in the NFL, but he's tough, very sticky in man coverage and has the ability to make plays on the ball.
School: Kansas State | Year: Senior (RS)
Blue-collar lineman with excellent core strength, strong hands and position flexibility. Risner can play right tackle, guard, or center and he's a ready-made tough guy.
School: Clemson | Year: Senior
If you take a look at Belichick's draft history, you'll see he values offensive and defensive linemen in the first round. Lawrence is a big, powerful interior presence.
School: Washington | Year: Sophomore (RS)
Undersized ballhawk with outstanding short-area quickness and twitch to make a lot of plays on the football. Oh, he will hit you, too. Keep in mind -- Marcus Peters and Aqib Talib are due to become free agents after the 2019 season.
