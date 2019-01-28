Robey-Coleman on Tom Brady: Age has 'taken a toll'

Nickell Robey-Coleman is most assuredly making the most of his moment under the spotlight.

As the controversy from the notorious non-call orchestrated via a Robey-Coleman hit in the NFC Championship Game still burns, particularly for the good folks in Louisiana, the Rams cornerback is already breathing fire upon the Patriots ahead of the Super Bowl LIII clash.

Seemingly unrattled by the negative aftermath from the NFC title game, Robey-Coleman seems likewise unworried about the prospects of providing fuel to the Patriots, who are still here if you haven't heard.

"I've got Buffalo blood running through my veins, so you know I hate these guys," Robey-Coleman told Tyler Dunne in an in-depth feature The Bleacher Report published Monday on the defensive back who played four seasons for the Bills before joining the Rams in 2017. "I naturally hate them. I never liked New England."

With just 20 career starts in 95 career games and but one this past regular season for the Rams, Robey-Coleman has grabbed the spotlight with a helmet-to-helmet hit in the NFC Championship Game that drew a fine, but not a penalty in a thrilling Rams win.

The 27-year-old has embraced the attention and in addition to his hatred for the Patriots did not hold back when asked if Patriots all-time great Tom Brady isn't the same Brady of old.

"Yes. Yes. Age has definitely taken a toll. For him to still be doing it, that's a great compliment for him. But I think that he's definitely not the same quarterback he was," Robey-Coleman said. "Movement. Speed. Velocity. Arm strength. He still can sling it, but he's not slinging it as much. Whatever he was doing -- because of his age and all that -- he's not doing as much of that anymore. He's still doing the same things; he's just not doing as much of it. And sometimes, it's not the sharpest. But it still gets done."

Indeed, he's not worried about providing incendiary comments. Instead, he's focused on doing everything in his power to win the battle for Atlanta that will commence on Saturday afternoon.

"Because I know the art of war," Robey-Coleman said. "I know when to sink my teeth in. And when it's time to take advantage, when somebody's on their heels ... you've got to come at them. Stick the dagger in them. Leave no doubt. That's all you've got to say. Leave no doubt. Don't fear, don't fear, don't fear beating the giant. Don't fear beating the GOAT. Don't fear it. Embrace it. Embrace it. Take it in -- while you're doing it."

As for the lingering outrage regarding his hit against Saints receiver Tommylee Lewis, much of it directed at Robey-Coleman, well, he does not trouble himself with that.

Said Robey-Coleman: "Wolves don't concern themselves with the opinions of sheep."