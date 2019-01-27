Patriots land in Atlanta ahead of Super Bowl LIII

The New England Patriots have reached Atlanta.

The Pats landed at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport at 4:20 p.m. local time on Sunday afternoon. New England jetted off to Atlanta ahead of Super Bowl LIII, after enjoying a send-off rally in Foxborough earlier in the day.

The rally drew roughly 35,000 fans to Gillette Stadium, where, after a performance from Blue Man Group, the Patriots front office, coach Bill Belichick and team captains addressed the crowd.

Among the highlights: Pats safety Patrick Chung boasted to the crowd, "We're gonna go down (to Atlanta) and kick their ass, baby." Then, Tom Brady pumped up the crowd with a new rallying cry. See ya, "Do Your Job" and "No Days Off." Hello, "We're still here!"

New England is set to play in its third straight Super Bowl and fourth in five years against the Los Angeles Rams next Sunday.

The Pats have never played in a Super Bowl in Atlanta, but they've won one against the city, as if Atlantans could forget.