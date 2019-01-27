Rams arrive in Atlanta ahead of Super Bowl LIII

The Los Angeles Rams have touched down in Atlanta.

The team plane arrived at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport at 7:13 p.m. local time on Sunday evening, one week ahead of Super Bowl LIII, with Wade Phillips winning the fashion show by walking off the aircraft wearing a 10-gallon hat.

The Rams headed to ATL after a Sunday morning rally at the construction site of their future stadium in Inglewood.

Sean McVay, Jared Goff, Todd Gurley and Greg Zuerlein were among those to address the thousands in attendance, with the Rams head coach asserting the team has achieved all but one of its goals from this season.

"We've talked about this with the team, a lot of things you want to accomplish," McVay said. "We talked about winning a division, we talked about getting the fist-round bye, winning a playoff game to get into the conference championship, winning the conference championship to get to the Super Bowl.

"We've been checking things off and make no mistake about it. Got a lot of respect for the Patriots, but we're going there to get this last check!"

The Rams are playing in their fourth overall Super Bowl and first since 2002, which was also against the Patriots. The Rams, of course, were made up of an entirely different cast of characters then and hailed from St. Louis, while Bill Belichick and Tom Brady, as the QB noted during the Patriots' rally earlier Sunday, are "still here."