Bears sign K Redford Jones to compete with Parkey

The Chicago Bears signed a kicker Friday to provide some competition for the embattled Cody Parkey -- but probably not one you have heard of.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport relays that the Bears have signed free-agent kicker Redford Jones after working out more established legs like Nick Folk and Blair Walsh earlier in the day.

Jones, a Tulsa product, has not kicked in an NFL game and connected on 50 of 67 field goals and 169-172 extra points during his three college seasons.

It has been a trying few weeks for Parkey since his infamous "double doink" abruptly ended the Bears' season Wild Card Weekend. Since the miss, Parker appeared on the TODAY show only to be admonished by Bears management for said appearance.

Bears quarterback Mitchell Trubisky threw his "support" behind Parkey when talking to reporters from the Pro Bowl this week, but the fact that Chicago felt the need to work out and then sign a kicker in January -- months away from OTAs -- is not a good sign for Parkey's future in the Windy City.