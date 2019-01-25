Mitchell Trubisky throws 'support' behind Cody Parkey

Chicago Bears coach Matt Nagy didn't appreciate Cody Parkey's appearance on The Today Show following his double-doink miss in the Wild Card Round of the playoffs, calling it a "me" and not a "we" move.

Parkey garnered more empathy from the team's franchise quarterback. Mitchell Trubisky said this week from the Pro Bowl that the players should have Parkey's back.

"It is what it is," Trubisky said, via ESPN.com. "He made a personal decision, and us being teammates and a family, we've just got to support our guys no matter what they do. So whether we agree with it or not it really doesn't matter. We're going to support our guys and support our family and when we get back to Chicago we're going to get back to work and it's going to be like nothing ever happened.

"He just made a personal decision. ... He's been going through a lot, taking all the heat from the kick even though it did get tipped -- and making that decision to go on 'The Today Show,' if that's something that he felt like he had to do, we've got to support him as teammates and brothers and we will."

Parkey struggled during the season even before the playoff miss, which was partially tipped by an Eagles defender.

There is a good chance that in the next few months Parkey will no longer be a teammate of Trubisky.