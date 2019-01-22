2019 Pro Bowl Skills Showdown rosters released

The faces of football fun have been chosen. The Pro Bowl Skills Showdown rosters are set.

The AFC team features four players from the AFC North: Pittsburgh's James Conner and everyone's favorite football ham, JuJu Smith-Schuster, as well as Cleveland's Denzel Ward and Myles Garrett. NFL greats Jim Kelly and DeMarcus Ware will coach the squad, which also includes Von Miller, Andrew Luck, soon-to-be-retired Kyle Williams, Eric Ebron, Jamal Adams and Deshaun Watson.

On the NFC side, the lone team with two members is Chicago, with late-addition Mitchell Trubisky joining Akiem Hicks. The NFC team also features Adam Thielen, Saquon Barkley, Russell Wilson, Cameron Jordan, Bobby Wagner, Ryan Kerrigan, Mike Evans and new sensation George Kittle. The group is coached by two NFC legends: Emmitt Smith and Brian Urlacher.

The skills competition has featured thrilling events testing the specific skills of football's greatest players, including catching footballs dropped by remote-controlled drones. This year's competition -- er, showdown -- includes the 40 Yard Splash ("a new challenge that puts teamwork to the test as players participate in a football-inspired take on a fire bucket brigade"), Gridiron Gauntlet (a football-inspired relay race), Precision Passing (self-explanatory), Best Hands (you get the drift), and EPIC PRO BOWL DODGEBALL (presented by Skittles).