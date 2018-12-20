Pro Bowl Skills Showdown returns with new competitions

For the third consecutive year, Pro Bowlers from the AFC and NFC will compete against each other in unique competitions at the Pro Bowl Skills Showdown, which airs on Thursday, January 24, at 9:00 PM ET on ESPN and Disney XD.

New this year, the Pro Bowlers will compete in a 40 Yard Splash presented by McDonalds, where players participate in a football-inspired take on a fire bucket brigade, and a revamped Gridiron Gauntlet presented by Castrol EDGE, which showcases strength, speed and agility.

The Skills Showdown is one of the many events occurring during Pro Bowl Week, culminating with the 2019 Pro Bowl presented by Verizon on Sunday, January 27, at Orlando's Camping World Stadium. Tickets to the game, which kicks off at 3:00 PM ET and will be televised live on ESPN, ESPN Deportes and Disney XD and simulcast on ABC, are on sale now at NFL.com/ProBowlOnSale.

The 2019 Pro Bowl Legends Captains, Jim Kelly and DeMarcus Ware of the AFC and Emmitt Smith and Brian Urlacher of the NFC, will lead their respective squads. The Legends Captains will motivate, strategize and execute a game plan for their teams. Each Skills Showdown team will feature 10 All-Stars: two quarterbacks, one running back, three wide receivers/tight ends/defensive backs, three linemen/linebackers and one coach's choice (non-quarterback).

Taking place at ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex at Walt Disney World Resort located near Orlando, the Skills Showdown will be produced by ESPN and A. Smith & Co. Productions, producers of shows such as American Ninja Warrior, Hell's Kitchen and The Titan Games.

Competitions at the Skills Showdown include:

40 Yard Splash presented by McDonalds: A new challenge that puts teamwork to the test as players participate in a football-inspired take on a fire bucket brigade. Players race to fill up a dunk tank and attempt to hit the target with a football, dropping an opposing team member into the tank.

Gridiron Gauntlet presented by Castrol EDGE: Five players from each team will participate in a head-to-head relay race designed to showcase strength, speed, and agility. Competitions include a fumble scramble through an inflatable path, among others.

Best Hands presented by Madden NFL Overdrive: Two WR-QB duos from each conference will compete in a timed relay race to catch a series of passes at a sequence of downfield targets as quickly as possible. Designated targets require a specific style of catch -- diving, one-handed, over the shoulder, etc. -- which must be executed before the receiver can move on to the next target.

Precision Passing presented by Madden NFL Overdrive: Each conference's two quarterbacks and one captain-appointed non-quarterback will battle it out in a one-minute accuracy competition, as they attempt to hit as many targets as possible.

Epic Pro Bowl Dodgeball presented by Skittles: In the grand finale, Pro Bowlers will compete in a classic game of dodgeball, with every member of each team participating. In a best of three series, the team with the last person on the court wins.

Fans are encouraged to join the conversation surrounding the Pro Bowl Skills Showdown on social media using the hashtag #ProBowlSkills. For additional information and to find out more about week-of festivities, fans are encouraged to visit ProBowl.com.