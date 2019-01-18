Daniel Jeremiah mock draft 1.0: Kyler Murray lands with Patriots

We have a full view of the 2019 NFL Draft class now that the league has released the list of underclassmen that have been granted early entry. Of course, this means Mock Draft Season is upon us! With 97 days until the real draft, here's the first iteration of how I could see the first round unfolding.
NOTE: The order for picks 29-32 has not yet been set. The final four teams are ordered below based on playoff seed, with record and strength of schedule as the tiebreakers.
School: Ohio State | Year: Junior
Bosa is a polished pass rusher and he'll excel opposite Chandler Jones.
School: Michigan | Year: Junior
Gary has the size of a defensive tackle but the skill set to play on the edge. He'll give the 49ers one of the best young D-lines in the NFL.
School: Kentucky | Year: Senior
The Jets need to address the O-line, but Allen will be too tempting to pass up. He's a bendy edge rusher with excellent production.
School: Alabama | Year: Sophomore (RS)
The Raiders are desperate for pass rushers. Williams offers tremendous upside in that department and dominates against the run.
School: Alabama | Year: Junior
The Bucs didn't see any return on their investment in Ronald Jones, a second-round pick last year. Jacobs is a dynamic player with ideal toughness.
School: Ohio State | Year: Sophomore (RS)
Haskins lacks the ideal mobility, but he's a pure pocket passer with excellent arm strength and accuracy.
School: Mississippi State | Year: Junior
I wouldn't be surprised if Simmons were to go earlier than this spot. Teams are buzzing about his talent.
School: Iowa | Year: Sophomore (RS)
This might be a little early for Hockenson, but he fits the physical identity the Lions have been attempting to build.
School: Florida | Year: Junior
Taylor could start at right tackle or either of the guard spots. He is a powerful run blocker with the agility to hold up in pass protection.
School: LSU | Year: Junior
White is the ideal modern linebacker. He can run, cover and blitz.
School: Oklahoma | Year: Junior (RS)
The Bengals need to upgrade their offensive line and Ford offers the flexibility to play inside or outside.
School: Clemson | Year: Junior (RS)
Ferrell is an overachiever with excellent production and effort. The Packers need to add some punch to their edge rush.
School: Duke | Year: Junior (RS)
The Dolphins have a bunch of needs to fill and could go in myriad directions. However, finding the quarterback of the future is right at the top of the list.
School: Houston | Year: Junior
Oliver is a perfect fit in this scheme and he'd be a terror in the NFC South.
School: Oklahoma | Year: Junior
The Redskins need to sort out the QB situation following Alex Smith's injury. If they address that need in free agency, Brown would be a tempting option with this pick.
School: LSU | Year: Sophomore (RS)
Williams' play was up and down in the fall, but the Panthers hit on an LSU cornerback in last year's draft (Donte Jackson) and they might double down this spring.
School: Washington State | Year: Senior (RS)
I believe Dillard is the top left tackle prospect in the draft and his pass-protecting prowess is just what Baker Mayfield needs.
School: Alabama | Year: Junior
Williams is a solid offensive tackle prospect, but I believe he has All-Pro potential at guard. The Vikings need to address the O-line this offseason.
School: Mississippi | Year: Sophomore (RS)
Metcalf has a rare blend of size and speed. He'd be the perfect partner for Corey Davis.
School: Michigan | Year: Junior
Bush has outstanding play speed and he fills a need for the Steelers' defense.
School: Mississippi State | Year: Senior
The Seahawks need to find a complementary pass rusher for Frank Clark, whom I expect to be back in Seattle next season even though he's due to become a free agent this offseason. Sweat has outstanding length, burst and production.
School: Delaware | Year: Senior
Adderley is a perfect fit to take over for Eric Weddle, whether that transition takes place this year or next year. Weddle has one year left on his contract and recently said he'll either play for the Ravens in 2019 or retire if the team decides to move on without him. Adderley offers a similar skill set and toughness.
School: Georgia | Year: Senior
Baker is a competitive cornerback with the versatility to fit in any scheme.
School: Louisiana Tech | Year: Senior (RS)
Ferguson has some stiffness, but his length, power and production will be very appealing to a team in need of edge rushers.
School: Clemson | Year: Senior
This would be the steal of the draft for the Eagles. Wilkins is a top-10 talent.
School: Mississippi State | Year: Senior
Abram is one of my favorite players in the draft. He fits what the Colts are building on defense.
School: Clemson | Year: Junior
It would be a surprise if the Raiders used all three of their first-round picks on defensive players, but it might be wise to fix one side of the ball before addressing the other.
School: Alabama | Year: Junior
The Chargers need to get better at the linebacker position and Wilson is a true three-down player.
School: Clemson | Year: Junior
The Rams might need someone to replace Ndamukong Suh, who's due to become a free agent this offseason. Lawrence has a very similar skill set and playing style.
School: Washington | Year: Sophomore (RS)
The Chiefs are set on offense, but they need to add some playmakers to the backend of their defense.
School: Iowa | Year: Junior
Fant is an athletic freak and would be a nice complement to the young WR corps in Green Bay. Jimmy Graham isn't the long-term answer at the position.
