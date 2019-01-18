Daniel Jeremiah mock draft 1.0: Kyler Murray lands with Patriots

We have a full view of the 2019 NFL Draft class now that the league has released the list of underclassmen that have been granted early entry. Of course, this means Mock Draft Season is upon us! With 97 days until the real draft, here's the first iteration of how I could see the first round unfolding.

NOTE: The order for picks 29-32 has not yet been set. The final four teams are ordered below based on playoff seed, with record and strength of schedule as the tiebreakers.

PICK 1 Nick Bosa - Edge School: Ohio State | Year: Junior

Bosa is a polished pass rusher and he'll excel opposite Chandler Jones.

PICK 2 Rashan Gary - Edge School: Michigan | Year: Junior

Gary has the size of a defensive tackle but the skill set to play on the edge. He'll give the 49ers one of the best young D-lines in the NFL.

PICK 3 Josh Allen - Edge School: Kentucky | Year: Senior

The Jets need to address the O-line, but Allen will be too tempting to pass up. He's a bendy edge rusher with excellent production.

PICK 4 Quinnen Williams - DT School: Alabama | Year: Sophomore (RS)

The Raiders are desperate for pass rushers. Williams offers tremendous upside in that department and dominates against the run.

PICK 5 Josh Jacobs - RB School: Alabama | Year: Junior

The Bucs didn't see any return on their investment in Ronald Jones, a second-round pick last year. Jacobs is a dynamic player with ideal toughness.

PICK 6 Dwayne Haskins - QB School: Ohio State | Year: Sophomore (RS)

Haskins lacks the ideal mobility, but he's a pure pocket passer with excellent arm strength and accuracy.

PICK 7 Jeffery Simmons - DT School: Mississippi State | Year: Junior

I wouldn't be surprised if Simmons were to go earlier than this spot. Teams are buzzing about his talent.

PICK 8 T.J. Hockenson - TE School: Iowa | Year: Sophomore (RS)

This might be a little early for Hockenson, but he fits the physical identity the Lions have been attempting to build.

PICK 9 Jawaan Taylor - OT School: Florida | Year: Junior

Taylor could start at right tackle or either of the guard spots. He is a powerful run blocker with the agility to hold up in pass protection.

PICK 10 Devin White - LB School: LSU | Year: Junior

White is the ideal modern linebacker. He can run, cover and blitz.

PICK 11 Cody Ford - OT School: Oklahoma | Year: Junior (RS)

The Bengals need to upgrade their offensive line and Ford offers the flexibility to play inside or outside.

PICK 12 Clelin Ferrell - Edge School: Clemson | Year: Junior (RS)

Ferrell is an overachiever with excellent production and effort. The Packers need to add some punch to their edge rush.

PICK 13 Daniel Jones - QB School: Duke | Year: Junior (RS)

The Dolphins have a bunch of needs to fill and could go in myriad directions. However, finding the quarterback of the future is right at the top of the list.

PICK 14 Ed Oliver - DT School: Houston | Year: Junior

Oliver is a perfect fit in this scheme and he'd be a terror in the NFC South.

PICK 15 Marquise Brown - WR School: Oklahoma | Year: Junior

The Redskins need to sort out the QB situation following Alex Smith's injury. If they address that need in free agency, Brown would be a tempting option with this pick.

PICK 16 Greedy Williams - CB School: LSU | Year: Sophomore (RS)

Williams' play was up and down in the fall, but the Panthers hit on an LSU cornerback in last year's draft (Donte Jackson) and they might double down this spring.

PICK 17 Andre Dillard - OT School: Washington State | Year: Senior (RS)

I believe Dillard is the top left tackle prospect in the draft and his pass-protecting prowess is just what Baker Mayfield needs.

PICK 18 Jonah Williams - OG School: Alabama | Year: Junior

Williams is a solid offensive tackle prospect, but I believe he has All-Pro potential at guard. The Vikings need to address the O-line this offseason.

PICK 19 D.K. Metcalf - WR School: Mississippi | Year: Sophomore (RS)

Metcalf has a rare blend of size and speed. He'd be the perfect partner for Corey Davis.

PICK 20 Devin Bush - LB School: Michigan | Year: Junior

Bush has outstanding play speed and he fills a need for the Steelers' defense.

PICK 21 Montez Sweat - DE School: Mississippi State | Year: Senior

The Seahawks need to find a complementary pass rusher for Frank Clark, whom I expect to be back in Seattle next season even though he's due to become a free agent this offseason. Sweat has outstanding length, burst and production.

PICK 22 Nasir Adderley - S School: Delaware | Year: Senior

Adderley is a perfect fit to take over for Eric Weddle, whether that transition takes place this year or next year. Weddle has one year left on his contract and recently said he'll either play for the Ravens in 2019 or retire if the team decides to move on without him. Adderley offers a similar skill set and toughness.

PICK 23 Deandre Baker - CB School: Georgia | Year: Senior

Baker is a competitive cornerback with the versatility to fit in any scheme.

PICK 24 Jaylon Ferguson - DE School: Louisiana Tech | Year: Senior (RS)

Ferguson has some stiffness, but his length, power and production will be very appealing to a team in need of edge rushers.

PICK 25 Christian Wilkins - DT School: Clemson | Year: Senior

This would be the steal of the draft for the Eagles. Wilkins is a top-10 talent.

PICK 26 Johnathan Abram - S School: Mississippi State | Year: Senior

Abram is one of my favorite players in the draft. He fits what the Colts are building on defense.

PICK 27 Trayvon Mullen - CB School: Clemson | Year: Junior

It would be a surprise if the Raiders used all three of their first-round picks on defensive players, but it might be wise to fix one side of the ball before addressing the other.

PICK 28 Mack Wilson - LB School: Alabama | Year: Junior

The Chargers need to get better at the linebacker position and Wilson is a true three-down player.

PICK 29 Kyler Murray - QB School: Oklahoma | Year: Junior (RS)

Murray is the ultimate wild card in this draft. The Patriots need to find the heir apparent to Tom Brady and Murray could contribute while Brady is still playing.

PICK 30 Dexter Lawrence - DT School: Clemson | Year: Junior

The Rams might need someone to replace Ndamukong Suh, who's due to become a free agent this offseason. Lawrence has a very similar skill set and playing style.

PICK 31 Byron Murphy - CB School: Washington | Year: Sophomore (RS)

The Chiefs are set on offense, but they need to add some playmakers to the backend of their defense.

PICK 32 Noah Fant - TE School: Iowa | Year: Junior

Fant is an athletic freak and would be a nice complement to the young WR corps in Green Bay. Jimmy Graham isn't the long-term answer at the position.

