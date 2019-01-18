Path to the Draft  

Daniel Jeremiah mock draft 1.0: Kyler Murray lands with Patriots

  • By Daniel Jeremiah
We have a full view of the 2019 NFL Draft class now that the league has released the list of underclassmen that have been granted early entry. Of course, this means Mock Draft Season is upon us! With 97 days until the real draft, here's the first iteration of how I could see the first round unfolding.

NOTE: The order for picks 29-32 has not yet been set. The final four teams are ordered below based on playoff seed, with record and strength of schedule as the tiebreakers.

PICK

1

Nick Bosa - Edge

School: Ohio State | Year: Junior
Bosa is a polished pass rusher and he'll excel opposite Chandler Jones.

PICK

2

Rashan Gary - Edge

School: Michigan | Year: Junior
Gary has the size of a defensive tackle but the skill set to play on the edge. He'll give the 49ers one of the best young D-lines in the NFL.

PICK

3

Josh Allen - Edge

School: Kentucky | Year: Senior
The Jets need to address the O-line, but Allen will be too tempting to pass up. He's a bendy edge rusher with excellent production.

PICK

4

Quinnen Williams - DT

School: Alabama | Year: Sophomore (RS)
The Raiders are desperate for pass rushers. Williams offers tremendous upside in that department and dominates against the run.

PICK

5

Josh Jacobs - RB

School: Alabama | Year: Junior
The Bucs didn't see any return on their investment in Ronald Jones, a second-round pick last year. Jacobs is a dynamic player with ideal toughness.

PICK

6

Dwayne Haskins - QB

School: Ohio State | Year: Sophomore (RS)
Haskins lacks the ideal mobility, but he's a pure pocket passer with excellent arm strength and accuracy.

PICK

7

Jeffery Simmons - DT

School: Mississippi State | Year: Junior
I wouldn't be surprised if Simmons were to go earlier than this spot. Teams are buzzing about his talent.

PICK

8

T.J. Hockenson - TE

School: Iowa | Year: Sophomore (RS)
This might be a little early for Hockenson, but he fits the physical identity the Lions have been attempting to build.

PICK

9

Jawaan Taylor - OT

School: Florida | Year: Junior
Taylor could start at right tackle or either of the guard spots. He is a powerful run blocker with the agility to hold up in pass protection.

PICK

10

Devin White - LB

School: LSU | Year: Junior
White is the ideal modern linebacker. He can run, cover and blitz.

PICK

11

Cody Ford - OT

School: Oklahoma | Year: Junior (RS)
The Bengals need to upgrade their offensive line and Ford offers the flexibility to play inside or outside.

PICK

12

Clelin Ferrell - Edge

School: Clemson | Year: Junior (RS)
Ferrell is an overachiever with excellent production and effort. The Packers need to add some punch to their edge rush.

PICK

13

Daniel Jones - QB

School: Duke | Year: Junior (RS)
The Dolphins have a bunch of needs to fill and could go in myriad directions. However, finding the quarterback of the future is right at the top of the list.

PICK

14

Ed Oliver - DT

School: Houston | Year: Junior
Oliver is a perfect fit in this scheme and he'd be a terror in the NFC South.

PICK

15

Marquise Brown - WR

School: Oklahoma | Year: Junior
The Redskins need to sort out the QB situation following Alex Smith's injury. If they address that need in free agency, Brown would be a tempting option with this pick.

PICK

16

Greedy Williams - CB

School: LSU | Year: Sophomore (RS)
Williams' play was up and down in the fall, but the Panthers hit on an LSU cornerback in last year's draft (Donte Jackson) and they might double down this spring.

PICK

17

Andre Dillard - OT

School: Washington State | Year: Senior (RS)
I believe Dillard is the top left tackle prospect in the draft and his pass-protecting prowess is just what Baker Mayfield needs.

PICK

18

Jonah Williams - OG

School: Alabama | Year: Junior
Williams is a solid offensive tackle prospect, but I believe he has All-Pro potential at guard. The Vikings need to address the O-line this offseason.

PICK

19

D.K. Metcalf - WR

School: Mississippi | Year: Sophomore (RS)
Metcalf has a rare blend of size and speed. He'd be the perfect partner for Corey Davis.

PICK

20

Devin Bush - LB

School: Michigan | Year: Junior
Bush has outstanding play speed and he fills a need for the Steelers' defense.

PICK

21

Montez Sweat - DE

School: Mississippi State | Year: Senior
The Seahawks need to find a complementary pass rusher for Frank Clark, whom I expect to be back in Seattle next season even though he's due to become a free agent this offseason. Sweat has outstanding length, burst and production.

PICK

22

Nasir Adderley - S

School: Delaware | Year: Senior
Adderley is a perfect fit to take over for Eric Weddle, whether that transition takes place this year or next year. Weddle has one year left on his contract and recently said he'll either play for the Ravens in 2019 or retire if the team decides to move on without him. Adderley offers a similar skill set and toughness.

PICK

23

Deandre Baker - CB

School: Georgia | Year: Senior
Baker is a competitive cornerback with the versatility to fit in any scheme.

PICK

24

Jaylon Ferguson - DE

School: Louisiana Tech | Year: Senior (RS)
Ferguson has some stiffness, but his length, power and production will be very appealing to a team in need of edge rushers.

PICK

25

Christian Wilkins - DT

School: Clemson | Year: Senior
This would be the steal of the draft for the Eagles. Wilkins is a top-10 talent.

PICK

26

Johnathan Abram - S

School: Mississippi State | Year: Senior
Abram is one of my favorite players in the draft. He fits what the Colts are building on defense.

PICK

27

Trayvon Mullen - CB

School: Clemson | Year: Junior
It would be a surprise if the Raiders used all three of their first-round picks on defensive players, but it might be wise to fix one side of the ball before addressing the other.

PICK

28

Mack Wilson - LB

School: Alabama | Year: Junior
The Chargers need to get better at the linebacker position and Wilson is a true three-down player.

PICK

29

Kyler Murray - QB

School: Oklahoma | Year: Junior (RS)
Murray is the ultimate wild card in this draft. The Patriots need to find the heir apparent to Tom Brady and Murray could contribute while Brady is still playing.

PICK

30

Dexter Lawrence - DT

School: Clemson | Year: Junior
The Rams might need someone to replace Ndamukong Suh, who's due to become a free agent this offseason. Lawrence has a very similar skill set and playing style.

PICK

31

Byron Murphy - CB

School: Washington | Year: Sophomore (RS)
The Chiefs are set on offense, but they need to add some playmakers to the backend of their defense.

PICK

32

Noah Fant - TE

School: Iowa | Year: Junior
Fant is an athletic freak and would be a nice complement to the young WR corps in Green Bay. Jimmy Graham isn't the long-term answer at the position.

Follow Daniel Jeremiah on Twitter @MoveTheSticks.

