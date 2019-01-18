List of underclassmen granted eligibility for 2019 NFL Draft

With another college season in the books, a group of student-athletes are preparing for a shot at a professional career.

The list of players granted special eligibility for entry to the 2019 NFL Draft was released by the NFL on Friday.

Each of the players granted special eligibility has met the league's three-year eligibility rule and each has submitted a written application in which he renounced his remaining college football eligibility. The deadline for receiving applications was Jan. 14.

The players granted special eligibility for the 2019 NFL Draft:

» Ed Alexander, DT, LSU

» Jeff Allison, LB, Fresno State

» JJ Arcega-Whiteside, WR, Stanford

» Mike Bell, S, Fresno State

» Amani Bledsoe, DE, Oklahoma

» Nick Bosa, DE, Ohio State

» Miles Boykin, WR, Notre Dame

» A.J. Brown, WR, Ole Miss

» Marquise Brown, WR, Oklahoma

» Sean Bunting, CB, Central Michigan

» Brian Burns, DE, Florida State

» Devin Bush, LB, Michigan

» Hamp Cheevers, CB, Boston College

» Damarea Crockett, RB, Missouri

» Maxx Crosby, DE, Eastern Michigan

» Tyrel Dodson, LB, Texas A&M

» Greg Dortch, WR, Wake Forest

» Clifton Duck, CB, Appalachian State

» Jovon Durante, WR, Florida Atlantic

» David Edwards, OT, Wisconsin

» Bobby Evans, OT, Oklahoma

» Datryan Evans, TE, Friends

» Noah Fant, TE, Iowa

» Jazz Ferguson, WR, Northwestern State

» Malik Gant, DB, Marshall

» Chauncey Gardner-Johnson, S, Florida

» Rashan Gary, DL, Michigan

» Zach Gentry, TE, Michigan

» Kevin Givens, DT, Penn State

» Jalen Guyton, WR, North Texas

» Mecole Hardman, WR, Georgia

» Kelvin Harmon, WR, N.C. State

» N'Keal Harry, WR, Arizona State

» Dwayne Haskins, QB, Ohio State

» Darrell Henderson, RB, Memphis

» Nate Herbig, OG, Stanford

» Justice Hill, RB, Oklahoma State

» Trysten Hill, DT, Central Florida

» T.J. Hockenson, TE, Iowa

» Joshuwa Holloman, RB, Eastern Michigan

» Elijah Holyfield, RB, Georgia

» Travis Homer, RB, Miami

» Amani Hooker, DB, Iowa

» Lil'Jordan Humphrey, WR, Texas

» Joe Jackson, DE, Miami

» Josh Jacobs, RB, Alabama

» Andre James, OT, UCLA

» Darryl Johnson, DE, North Carolina A&T

» Diontae Johnson, WR, Toledo

» Tyron Johnson, WR, Oklahoma State

» Michael Jordan, OG, Ohio State

» Vosean Joseph, LB, Florida

» Tre Lamar, LB, Clemson

» Dexter Lawrence, DT, Clemson

» Justin Layne, CB, Michigan State

» Greg Little, OT, Ole Miss

» David Long, CB, Michigan

» Julian Love, CB, Notre Dame

» Alize Mack, TE, Notre Dame

» Alexander Mattison, RB, Boise State

» Connor McGovern, OL, Penn State

» D.K. Metcalf, WR, Ole Miss

» Shareef Miller, DE, Penn State

» Dillon Mitchell, WR, Oregon

» David Montgomery, Rb, Iowa State

» Trayvon Mullen, DB, Clemson

» Byron Murphy, CB, Washington

» Kyler Murray, QB, Oklahoma

» Isaac Nauta, TE, Georgia

» Chidi Okeke, OT, Tennessee State

» Ed Oliver, DT, Houston

» Jachai Polite, DE, Florida

» Ryan Pulley, CB, Arkansas

» Taylor Rapp, S, Washington

» Riley Ridley, WR, Georgia

» Tyler Roemer, OT, San Diego State

» Miles Sanders, RB, Penn State

» Jordan Scarlett, RB, Florida

» Kendall Sheffield, DB, Ohio State

» Jeffery Simmons, DT, Mississippi State

» Devin Singletary, RB, Florida Atlantic

» Darius Slayton, WR, Auburn

» Irv Smith, TE, Alabama

» Kaden Smith, TE, Stanford

» Savion Smith, DB, Alabama

» Benny Snell, RB, Kentucky

» Dredrick Snelson, WR, Central Florida

» Jace Sternberger, TE, Texas A&M

» Jawaan Taylor, OT, Florida

» Darwin Thompson, RB, Utah State

» John Ursua, WR, Hawaii

» Kahale Warring, TE, San Diego State

» Mike Weber, RB, Ohio State

» Antoine Wesley, WR, Texas Tech

» Devin White, LB, LSU

» Kerrith Whyte Jr., RB, Florida Atlantic

» Greedy Williams, CB, LSU

» James Williams, RB, Washington State

» Joejuan Williams, CB, Vanderbilt

» Preston Williams, WR, Colorado State

» Quinnen Williams, DT, Alabama

» Trayveon Williams, RB, Texas A&M

» Mack Wilson, LB, Alabama

The following 32 players have in timely fashion under NFL rules officially notified the league office that they have fulfilled their degree requirements. Consequently, they are eligible for selection:

» Rodney Anderson, RB, Oklahoma» Alex Barnes, RB, Kansas State» Ryan Bates, OT, Penn State» Venzell Boulware, OL, Miami» Hakeem Butler, WR, Iowa State» Xavier Crawford, CB, Central Michigan» Jamel Dean, CB, Auburn» Clelin Ferrell, DL, Clemson» Cody Ford, OL, Oklahoma» Youhanna Ghaifan, DT, Wyoming» Joe Giles-Harris, LB, Duke» Penny Hart, WR, Georgia State» Tyree Jackson, QB, Buffalo» Daniel Jones, QB, Duke» Dre'Mont Jones, DL, Ohio State» Dawson Knox, TE, Ole Miss» David Long, LB, West Virginia» Erik McCoy, OL, Texas A&M» Jakobi Meyers, WR, N.C. State» Anthony Nelson, DE, Iowa» Tony Pollard, RB, Memphis» Anthony Ratliff-Williams, WR, North Carolina» Dax Raymond, TE, Utah State» Quart'e Sapp, LB, Tennessee» Cortrelle Simpson, WR, Richmond» Sutton Smith, DE, Northern Illinois» Jarrett Stidham, QB, Auburn» William Sweet, OT, North Carolina» Josiah Tauaefa, LB, UTSA» Deionte Thompson, S, Alabama» Jonah Williams, OT, Alabama» Caleb Wilson, TE, UCLA

The following players inquired about their draft status and are eligible for selection without the need for special eligibility:

» Sean Adesanya, DE, Central Michigan» Blessuan Austin, DB, Rutgers» Jordan Brailford, DE, Oklahoma State» Keenen Brown, TE, Texas State» Byron Cowart, DE, Maryland» D'Andre Ferby, DE, Western Kentucky» P.J.Johnson, DT, Arizona» Daniel LaCamera, K, Texas A&M» L.J. Scott, RB, Michigan State