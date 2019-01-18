Josh Allen: Bills are 'looking to build something special'

Veteran linebacker Lorenzo Alexander believes the Buffalo Bills have the talent to place themselves in position to do "something special" in 2019.

Quarterback Josh Allen, who will enter his second season under center, agrees emphatically with Alexander's projection.

"One-hundred percent," Allen said, via the Buffalo News. "I think, if you look at this past year, we weren't all that far off from being there this year. I'd say there were a few games that got away from us, but for the most part, you can change four or five plays and the season might be a different story. So I definitely agree with him."

The Bills finished the season at 6-10 during Allen's rookie season, where he appeared in 12 games with 11 starts. Allen, the seventh overall pick of the 2018 NFL Draft, missed four games with an elbow injury, but he flashed his big arm and ability to make big plays with his legs, including an eye-popping performance against the Minnesota Vikings in Week 3.

Allen also has a point on some of the close games from the 2018 season when considering in the final six games, a stretch where the Bills went 3-3, two of the losses came at a combined eight points.

The Bills still have work to do on both sides of the ball, though. The team must find a way to replace defensive tackle Kyle Williams, who announced his retirement after 13 professional seasons, and bolster the receiving weapons around Allen.

But the optimism for a turnaround in a league where teams can go from missing the postseason the previous year to getting in the playoffs the next season remains high in the Bills' locker room.

"We're looking to build something special," Allen said. "We're looking to go back to the playoffs and develop a sustainable success in Buffalo. And that's what we want to do. That's what the city deserves."