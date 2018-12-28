Kyle Williams retiring after 13 seasons with Bills

Buffalo Bills defensive tackle Kyle Williams' decorated 13-year career will come to an end in Week 17.

Williams announced Friday he will retire following Sunday's game against the Miami Dolphins.

Williams entered the league in 2006 as a fifth-round pick with the Bills, and became a mainstay on the defensive line. With one game to go, he has appeared in 182 games with 177 starts, totaling 607 career tackles (384 solo) -- 102 for a loss -- 48.5 sacks and 141 quarterback hits.

Age also hasn't slowed down his production, as the 35-year-old Williams enters Week 17 ranked second among defensive linemen with 620 total defensive snaps on the season, four behind defensive end Jerry Hughes (624).

Williams will finish his career as a five-time Pro Bowl selection and as one of the Bills' all-time fan favorites.

"Kyle Williams truly is a class act," Bills coach Sean McDermott said. "He bleeds red, white and blue and I'm extremely proud of everything he's accomplished."