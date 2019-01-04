Wild Card Weekend to Super Bowl LIII? Ravens, Colts have the best chance

The NFL playoffs kick off with a Wild Card Round that features these four matchups: Colts at Texans, Seahawks at Cowboys, Chargers at Ravens and Eagles at Bears. Even if a team advances this weekend, there are four others with a first-round bye (Kansas City, New England, New Orleans and the Los Angeles Rams) that will be tough to get past on the way to Super Bowl LIII in February.

Of the eight teams playing on Wild Card Weekend, which has the best chance of making an appearance in Atlanta?



Willie McGinest

+ Follow On Twitter Chicago Bears boast momentum, stout D and trickery At this time of year, it's about who is playing the best right now, and the At this time of year, it's about who is playing the best right now, and the Chicago Bears are coming in with a ton of momentum after knocking off a division rival in Week 17. They have a great defense, which ranks first in scoring, turnovers and big plays, and a solid run game. Plus, Matt Nagy's creative offense will keep defenses off balance like he's done all season long. With all of these factors, the Bears won't have to heavily rely on their young passer Mitch Trubisky. That will play in their favor.



Jeffri Chadiha

+ Follow On Twitter Indianapolis Colts riding hot streak into Wild Card Weekend The The Colts have been the hottest team in the AFC over the last three months. They've won nine of 10 games since opening the season with a 1-5 record. Quarterback Andrew Luck has found his groove again and his supporting cast has grown up in a hurry. The Colts also have the look of a team that could win a postseason game in Kansas City, which would be their next destination if they beat the Texans . Indianapolis can run, pass and defend. That balance will make them especially dangerous in this postseason.



Judy Battista

+ Follow On Twitter Pete Carroll's Seahawks winning the turnover battle Yes, they have the top rushing offense and have won six of their last seven going into the playoffs. But the reason I think the Yes, they have the top rushing offense and have won six of their last seven going into the playoffs. But the reason I think the Seahawks can make a run to the Super Bowl is this: They had just 11 turnovers this season, fewest in the NFL, AND they led the league in turnover differential. That means they give opponents few extra possessions and that should help them bleed the clock with that powerful running attack -- especially important against explosive offenses they could face in Los Angeles and New Orleans.



David Carr

+ Follow On Twitter Andrew Luck and Co. are firing on all cylinders We've all waited for Indy to build an offensive line that can protect We've all waited for Indy to build an offensive line that can protect Andrew Luck . Now, they have that, a healthy Luck and a run game. This offense is firing on all cylinders and the entire team shows up to play every week.



Charley Casserly

+ Follow On Twitter Winning on the road has been a specialty for the Chargers The



In the NFC, I don't see anyone going into New Orleans and beating the The Chargers have the best chance of the Wild Card Weekend teams to get to Super Bowl LIII. They are 7-1 on the road. They have a complete offense meaning they can beat you running the ball and throwing it. Philip Rivers is playing at a high level and has shown he can bring a team from behind to win in the fourth quarter. They have beaten Kansas City, the AFC's top seed. They can rush the passer and have a decent secondary. Plus, they played Baltimore better than anyone did this year.In the NFC, I don't see anyone going into New Orleans and beating the Saints



Jim Trotter

+ Follow On Twitter If defenses win championships, Chicago could be there at the end I believe in high-level defenses in the postseason, and the I believe in high-level defenses in the postseason, and the Bears have allowed opponents to reach the end zone a total of TWO times in their last four games (43 drives). They rank No. 1 in points allowed and takeaways, and their four losses have been by a total of 14 points, including three by a field goal or less. Quarterback Mitchell Trubisky is a wild card, but I like that the Bears tend to finish drives when they get in scoring position, ranking seventh in red-zone touchdown percentage. Put it all together and you could have a deep playoff run.



LaDainian Tomlinson

+ Follow On Twitter Indy is most well-rounded team right now The The Colts are playing the best complementary football right now. In what was essentially a playoff game in Week 17, they went on the road and beat the Titans in all three phases of the game. Winning in a hostile environment is hard to do, especially in the playoffs, but the Colts are built to do just that.