Adam Gase to interview for Jets head coaching job

Add Adam Gase to the list of head coaching candidates for the New York Jets.

The former Miami Dolphins head coach is scheduled to interview with the team, sources told NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport and NFL Network's Tom Pelissero. Gase will first interview with the Arizona Cardinals before meeting with the Jets, Rapoport reported.

Gase, who was fired by the Dolphins on Monday, will have to convince Jets CEO Christopher Johnson and general manager Mike Maccagnan that he can not only turn around the franchise but also develop Sam Darnold into a bona fide franchise quarterback.

"We definitely want to make sure (coaching candidates) have a plan in place to develop our young quarterback," Maccagnan said Monday.

During his Miami tenure, Gase struggled to squeeze out improvement from quarterback Ryan Tannehill, who missed all of the 2017 season because of a torn ACL and five games in 2018 with a shoulder injury. Miami's offense wasn't a pillar of consistency even when Tannehill was healthy, counting heavily on sporadic, unsustainable big plays to move the ball this season. Miami finished 30th in the NFL in passing yards per game (181.3), fewest by a Dolphins team since 2003.

As the Denver Broncos' quarterbacks coach and offensive coordinator, he helped Peyton Manning post some of the best numbers of his Hall of Fame career during the 2012-13 seasons. Still, Manning was at a much different place in his career than Darnold will be when he takes the field for his sophomore season in 2019.

Gase left Miami after posting a 23-25 record over three seasons with the team. After jumping out to a 3-0 start to the 2018 season, Miami finished 7-9.

He isn't the first notable name to land an interview for the Jets' opening. Former Green Bay Packers coach Mike McCarthy, Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy and USC offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsbury are set to interview with the team. The Jets also have requested to interview Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive coordinator Todd Monken.