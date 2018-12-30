Nick Foles says he's dealing with soreness in ribs

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Nick Foles said he was experiencing soreness in his "ribs area" after making an early exit during the fourth quarter of Sunday's 24-0 win over the Washington Redskins.

Speaking to reporters after the win, Foles said he didn't know the exact nature of his injury and that he would know about it on Monday after undergoing further evaluation.

Foles walked to the locker room and was replaced by Nate Sudfeld at quarterback.

Foles left the game after tying the NFL record for most consecutive completions in the third quarter. His 7-yard completion to Golden Tate in the third quarter Sunday against the Washington Redskins tied the mark. Only Philip Rivers and Ryan Tannehill have completed 25 straight passes, and Rivers is the only other quarterback to achieve the feat in one game (in Week 12 for the Chargers).

Foles, the hero of the Eagles' Super Bowl LII victory over the New England Patriots last February, led the Eagles into the postseason with starting quarterback Carson Wentz injured. Foles completed 28 of 32 passes for 221 yards and two touchdowns before his exit.

Unfortunately for Foles, the injury prevented him from cashing in on a $1 million bonus he could have landed had he finished the game. Foles needed to play 33 percent of the snaps on the season to get the bonus for making the playoffs, per NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport. He finished the regular season with 357 and he needed 361 -- four snaps shy of the mark.